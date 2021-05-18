Today in History
Today is Sunday, May 23, the 143rd day of 2021. There are 222 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 23, 1934, bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.
On this date:
In 1430, Joan of Arc was captured by the Burgundians, who sold her to the English.
In 1533, the marriage of England's King Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon was declared null and void by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Cranmer.
In 1911, the newly completed New York Public Library was dedicated by President William Howard Taft, Gov. John Alden Dix and Mayor William Jay Gaynor.
In 1915, Italy declared war on Austria-Hungary during World War I.
In 1939, the Navy submarine USS Squalus sank during a test dive off the New England coast. Thirty-two crew members and one civilian were rescued, but 26 others died; the sub was salvaged and recommissioned the USS Sailfish.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces bogged down in Anzio began a major breakout offensive.
In 1945, Nazi official Heinrich Himmler committed suicide by biting into a cyanide capsule while in British custody in Luneburg, Germany.
In 1967, Egypt closed the Straits of Tiran to Israeli shipping, an action which helped precipitate war between Israel and its Arab neighbors the following month.
In 1977, Moluccan extremists seized a train and a primary school in the Netherlands; the hostage drama ended June 11 as Dutch marines stormed the train, resulting in the deaths of six out of nine hijackers and two hostages, while the school siege ended peacefully.
In 1984, Surgeon General C. Everett Koop issued a report saying there was "very solid" evidence linking cigarette smoke to lung disease in non-smokers. "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," starring Harrison Ford, was released by Paramount Pictures.
In 1994, funeral services were held at Arlington National Cemetery for former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
In 2007, President George W. Bush, speaking at the U.S. Coast Guard commencement, portrayed the Iraq war as a battle between the U.S. and al-Qaida and said Osama bin Laden was setting up a terrorist cell in Iraq to strike targets in America.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama opened a six-day European tour in Ireland, where he paid tribute to his Irish ancestors before heading to Britain. The European Union imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad over the continuing crackdown on antigovernment protesters. Pakistani commandos recaptured a major naval base from Taliban attackers after a bloody 18-hour standoff.
Five years ago: During his visit to Asia, President Barack Obama, eager to banish lingering shadows of the Vietnam War, lifted the U.S. embargo on selling arms to America's former enemy. Prosecutors failed for the second time in their bid to hold Baltimore police accountable for the arrest and death of Freddie Gray, as an officer was acquitted in the racially charged case that triggered riots a year earlier. The Supreme Court upended the conviction and death sentence of a Black Georgia man because prosecutors had improperly excluded African-Americans from his all-white jury. Dr. Henry Heimlich, the 96-year-old retired chest surgeon credited with developing the namesake Heimlich maneuver, used it to save a woman choking on food at his senior living center in Cincinnati.
One year ago: For the first time since he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency more than two months earlier, President Donald Trump played golf at one of his courses at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, as he pushed for state and local leaders to fully reopen after months of closures and tight restrictions. China reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time since it started announcing infections in January.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Barbara Barrie is 90. Actor Joan Collins is 88. Actor Charles Kimbrough is 85. International Tennis Hall of Famer John Newcombe is 77. Actor Lauren Chapin is 76. Country singer Judy Rodman is 70. Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 70. Singer Luka Bloom is 66. Former baseball manager Buck Showalter is 65. Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 63. Actor Lea DeLaria is 63. Country singer Shelly West is 63. Author Mitch Albom is 63. Actor Linden Ashby is 61. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 60. Actor Melissa McBride is 56. Rock musician Phil Selway (Radiohead) is 54. Actor Laurel Holloman is 53. Rock musician Matt Flynn (Maroon 5) is 51. Country singer Brian McComas is 49. Actor John Pollono is 49. Singer Maxwell is 48. Singer Jewel is 47. Game show contestant Ken Jennings is 47. Actor LaMonica Garrett is 46. Actor D.J. Cotrona is 41. Actor Lane Garrison is 41. Actor-comedian Tim Robinson is 40. Actor Adam Wylie is 37. Movie writer-director Ryan Coogler is 35. Golfer Morgan Pressel is 33. Actor Alberto Frezza is 32. Folk/pop singer/songwriter Sarah Jarosz is 30.
Egyptian High School administrators alleged to have been drinking at prom [video included]1TAMMS, Ill. Nearly 30 teachers, parents and one student flocked to Egyptian School Districts board meeting Monday night to debate three administrators' futures at the district. The student along with the parents and teachers alleged...
Two killed in Saturday night crash2Two people died in a Jefferson County crash Saturday night. Andrew Sanchez, 28, of Bloomsdale, Missouri, was driving a 2010 Ford Escape eastbound on Route A at about 9:15 p.m., while Karen Crouse, 49, of Hillsboro, Missouri, was eastbound on the...
Cape County's COVID numbers improve; still waiting on ARP funds1In the first Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday mask wearing is no longer necessary for those vaccinated for COVID-19, officials discussed how coronavirus figures in...
Cape City Council considers budget, pay raises, utility bill increases1The Cape Girardeau City Council heard the initial reading Monday of a proposed 2021-2022 cumulative budget for $70,072,184, a 3.47% increase over this year. Approximately $60 million reflects the operating budget, with an additional $10 million...
Water work along Jackson's Main Street could be delayedA planned upgrade of the water lines along several blocks of East Main Street in Jackson may or may not start sometime this fall, according to Kent Peetz, Jackson public works director. Peetz provided a project timeline update during the Jackson...
Celebrate Missouri's 200th birthday with bicentennial events, projectsMissouris been through a lot: five wars, 57 governors, countless earthquakes and the revolutionary invention of gooey butter cake. This year marks 200 years of history Missouri has made since it became a state in 1821. To celebrate, the State...
Cape County assessor pleased with growing number of e-filingsMore people are filing their personal property assessment lists online than ever before in Cape Girardeau County. And that makes County Assessor Bob Adams smile. We couldnt be happier, he said Monday when he reported an online filing percentage...
Tech grant awarded locally for adult ed, literacyA $32,000 grant for the Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program housed at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road, has been announced by the Missouri College Access Network. The money, according to MCAN, will...
PB attorney charged with witness tampering3POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff defense attorney is facing charges of witness tampering in Dunklin County. Richard Bascom allegedly tried to get his clients son to plead the Fifth Amendment in order to get the client exonerated, according to...
Sikeston man arrested in Stoddard Co.A Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody early Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Jeffrey Massey, 50, was arrested in Stoddard County for alleged DWI, failure to drive on the...
Labor shortage causes some restaurants to reduce hours17Hungry patrons of Hamburger Express will have to find somewhere else Sundays to get their hamburger fix. The popular burger joint at 902 William St. in Cape Girardeau is one of many area restaurants that have reduced their hours recently because of...
Annual Pucks 4 Paws scores big for Humane Society1"It's roller hockey and puppies ... who doesn't love that?" Cape Area Hockey Commissioner Rob Kearns asked. The third annual Pucks 4 Paws charity event benefiting the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri was held all-day Sunday in the Arena Building...
Missouri bicentennial: Truman's legacy and connection to Southeast Missouri1At the 1944 Democratic National Convention, Sen. Harry Truman the Show Me State's only occupant of the White House to-date emerged as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's surprise choice for vice president. "I think (FDR) knew he was not well...
Poplar Bluff airport to close temporarily for major overhaulPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The Poplar Bluff Regional Business Airport will close to all fixed-wing aircraft beginning Wednesday so much-needed repairs can be made to the aging runway. "The asphalt runway is literally crumbling away, and the decision was...
3rd annual Pucks 4 Paws fundraiserCape Area Hockey held the 3rd annual Pucks 4 Paws event with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The annual adoption event and roller hockey tournament was held at the Arena Building in...
SEMO Spring 2021 Commencement CeremonySoutheast Missouri State University celebrated the graduation of 1,446 spring and summer graduates in five ceremonies on May 14 and 15, 2021. Ceremonies were held in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, and approximately 225 graduates participated...
Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau John Blue Academic Excellence RecognitionThe Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau congratulates the following students and their parents with the John Blue Academic Excellence Recognition. n Logan Schwieger, Bruce and Mary Schwieger n Megan Benkendorf, Rod and Sarah Benkendorf n Brock Engert,...
Cape Rotary Club recognizes top-performing students from local schoolsMore than 60 years ago, former Southeast Missourian editor John Blue wanted to honor hard-working students who rarely received recognition for their special efforts. Today, the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau salutes the top 10% of local graduating...
Cape County's coronavirus cases top 9,50026Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19 numbers are not changing much week to week, but the virus is stubbornly hanging around. Mark Winkler, the county's emergency management director, updated county commissioners Thursday, saying the county has recorded...
SEMO regents raise tuition for fall semester19Tuition and general fees will go up by nearly 8.5% in the upcoming fall semester for in-state undergraduates at Southeast Missouri State University, from $267.50 to $290.50 per credit hour. In its Thursday meeting, the SEMO Board of Regents approved...
Cape County officials reaffirm support for peace officers8The presiding Cape Girardeau county commissioner, Clint Tracy, read a proclamation recognizing May 9-15 as Law Enforcement Week and added a few personal thoughts during the commission's meeting Thursday. "This past year has been a tough one for law...
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 5-17-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Public hearings n Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning), Section 65-30(1) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to application fees for Rezoning, Special...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for May 17Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n River Wall Mural Update - Old Town Cape n Update from the Board of Appeals n Building Safety...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/17/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from May 13 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Highway 51 in Bollinger County to close for bridge replacementsHighway 51 in Bollinger County to close for bridge replacements Highway 51 in Bollinger County will soon close as contractor crews replace the bridges over Castor River and Castor River Overflow, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation...
Mississippi River reopened to traffic at MemphisMEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that river traffic has reopened on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Tennessee and...
Most read 5/14/21SoutheastHEALTH announces major multiphase expansion9Calling it the largest expansion project in its nearly 100-year history, SoutheastHEALTH announced plans Thursday for additional growth on its west campus between South Mount Auburn Road and Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The multiphase...
Most read 5/14/21Broken beam on Miss. bridge could disrupt U.S. economy5Though a routine inspection of Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River at Memphis, Tennessee, averted a possible disaster, the situation could potentially wreak havoc economically. Inspectors on Tuesday discovered one of the bridge's...
Respect for Law banquet 2021The annual Respect For Law banquet was held at the Cape Girardeau VFW on Thursday, May 13, 2021, and is sponsored by The Evening Optimist Club of Cape Girardeau. Many awards were given out and the guest speaker of the night was United States marshal...
Most read 5/13/21Plenty of gasoline available in area, but it's a fluid situation11Gasoline shortages in several states, caused in part by a supply chain disruption coupled with rising consumer demand, shouldn't affect availability in this area. But gasoline distributors say the situation is fluid and is subject to change....
Most read 5/13/21Sikeston man dies in crash; woman arrested for leaving scene3A 30-year-old Sikeston, Misouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday afternoon. The Missuri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Cadarious Buckner. Buckner was southbound near the 87 mile marker when his 2012...
Most read 5/12/21Interstate crash kills one2
Most read 5/12/21Parson says state will end virus-related federal unemployment benefits22Missouri will follow the lead of several other states and end COVID-19-related federal unemployment benefits. Gov. Mike Parson announced the move, which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. June 12. "From conversations with business owners across the...
Most read 5/11/21Hendrickson transforms Southeast Missouri health care5Dr. Karen Hendrickson knew one thing for certain when she graduated from Jackson High School in 1960: She did not want to feed another chicken. Karen grew up on a small farm west of Jackson, and always dreamed of leaving Southeast Missouri to become...