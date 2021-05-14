SoutheastHEALTH announces major multiphase expansion

Submitted

Calling it the largest expansion project in its nearly 100-year history, SoutheastHEALTH announced plans Thursday for additional growth on its west campus between South Mount Auburn Road and Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

The multiphase expansion will include a 70,000-square-foot, $75 million building on the east side of South Mount Auburn Road south of Highway 74 that will be home to an orthopedics and sports medicine center along with a women's integrated health services facility.

Groundbreaking for that structure will take place in June or July, according to Shauna Hoffman, Southeast's vice president of marketing and business development, with completion by early 2023. During its construction, Southeast will also undertake renovations on the main hospital campus on Lacey Street.

Meanwhile, planning is underway for construction of a $20 million ambulatory surgery center on South Mount Auburn Road immediately south of the orthopedics, sports medicine and women's services building, featuring surgical suites for orthopedics, general surgery and women's health. A construction start date for that project has not been set.

Those projects are on top of SoutheastHEALTH's recently-completed $30 million Behavioral Hospital on South Silver Springs Road. Combined, all three projects represent a $125 million investment in new health care facilities on Southeast's west campus. That, on top of Southeast's Cancer Center and Southeast Medical Plaza, both of which opened on South Mount Auburn Road in 2011.

Funding for the latest project was made possible through a bond sale the hospital completed Wednesday. Hoffman said more than $1.3 billion in orders were placed, more than 20 times the $65 million of bonds issued.

"This successful bond offering exemplifies the confidence that world-renowned investors have in SoutheastHEALTH and reaffirms our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve that we will continue to offer the highest level of care for residents of Southeast Missouri for future generations," SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman said in a statement about the expansion projects.

Bateman said there is a growing need for ambulatory services, which underscores the need for more outpatient facilities.

"Health care services are moving to outpatient settings because of technological advancements, patient preferences and financial incentives," he said. "It's important that we provide an easily accessible, world-class facility that will meet the ongoing needs of our community well into the future."

During the construction process, Bateman said Southeast "will launch a full research study of women in our service area to engage them about what they want, and need, for optimal health as they transition through the unique milestones of a woman's life."

The women's health services facility will reportedly house obstetrics and gynecological services and will provide "flex suites" for physicians with subspecialties, including cardiac care, gastroenterology and endocrinology, as well as additional space to accommodate specialty service expansion. According to SoutheastHEALTH, the facility will also be the new home for extensive breast health services, including mammography, diagnostics and some surgical procedures, a women's health education center and medical spa services.

As for orthopedic services, Bateman said Southeast's orthopedics and sports medicine program has grown exponentially in recent years. The program currently includes three orthopedic surgeons and two sports medicine physicians who will joined by a surgeon specializing in hand procedures and a pediatric orthopedic surgeon. A new bone health clinic is also being developed, the hospital said, to help patients achieve optimal bone health.

Bateman said additional details about the expansion project, including its economic impact on the community and additional services within the project, will be announced as plans are finalized.

