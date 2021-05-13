Rush's Legacy in Missouri

Letter to the Editor

Some local politicians want legislation to honor Rush Limbaugh. Rush was famous, so it's understandable that many want to honor him. But he was also one of the most provocative and controversial personalities of our generation, so using government to honor him would be divisive.

I listened to Rush whenever I could. I didn't often agree with him, but he was intelligent, insightful and entertaining. And he was one of the most disciplined speakers I'd ever heard.

Rush saw everything from a political perspective and was very good at persuading supporters that the Republicans were right and the Democrats wrong. If he had used some of his great talent to unite people, instead of dividing them along political lines, his legacy would have been more appealing. But then he would not have been as famous, because his brash, political comments were his big attraction.

Some say Rush was sexist and racist, but I'm not so sure. I think he was just being provocative with his harsh comments, and the comments didn't necessarily represent his true feelings.

Maybe it's appropriate that the Republicans use government to honor Rush. They control the Missouri General Assembly and Governor's Office, so they can pass partisan legislation if they want. (The Democrats would likely do the same if the roles were reversed.) And let's face it. Rush was divisive in life, so he would probably get a chuckle out of making waves even after he was gone.

GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau