Raising awareness for two issues

-
-
-
Column (5/12/21)Biden, other politicians use competition as marketing toolIn his address to Congress last month, President Biden used some variant of "compete" a dozen times. "We're in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century," Biden said. "We're at a great inflection point in history." Chinese...
-
Editorial (5/12/21)Tunes at Twilight returns Friday nightOld Town Cape's popular Tunes at Twilight returns Friday night after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year's summer concert series has a new venue as work continues on Cape Girardeau's new City Hall, otherwise known as the...
-
Column (5/11/21)Cape Girardeau is investing millions in city street repairsOur citizens have wisely supported our Transportation Trust Fund for over 25 years. We are currently into TTF-6, approved in 2020 which began collecting funds as of Jan. 1, 2021. I was a member of the committee that proposed to the voters TTF-1 in...
-
Column (5/11/21)You got to pray just to make it todayPresident Joseph Biden mentions his Catholic faith frequently. We've heard him cite both Pope and Saint Francis. At his inauguration, he ran through a litany of promises about love, healing and decency, and other things no one could object to,...
-
Editorial (5/10/21)A salute to nurses on National Nurses WeekThis week we celebrate key professionals in the health care industry who play a vital role in the delivery of care: Nurses. Its National Nurses Week, and in the Tuesday edition of the Southeast Missourian youll find several stories about these...
-
Column (5/10/21)Facebook's speech policies are absurdIt is said medieval scholastic philosophers debated how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. If so, they didnt have anything on the amorphous and tendentious deliberations of Facebook regarding who is allowed to post on its social network,...
-
-
-
-
-
Is 'banned on Facebook' the new 'banned in Boston'?"Banned in Boston" is a phrase that probably doesn't resonate with many people today. But there was a time when "Footloose" might as well have been set in Beantown. Founded by Puritans in the 1630s, Boston held onto its Puritan zeal -- if not...
-
Column (5/7/21)Biden's plan won't help infrastructure or the environmentThe Biden administration has made the fight against climate change a central part of its $2 trillion infrastructure plan. This legislation, if it ever sees the light of day, would shovel more than $100 billion of subsidies toward boosting the market...
-
-
Editorial (5/5/21)Editorial: Praying for our country, leaders on National Day of PrayerThe National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday with gatherings around the country, including in this area. Established in 1952 by Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman, the National Day of Prayer calls on people to intercede on...
-
-
Editorial (5/3/21)Finalists for fall, winter sports announced for 8th annual Semoball AwardsLast week, 105 finalists from 13 sports categories were announced for this years Semoball Awards, the areas top award show for high school sports. The fall and winter sports categories are football offense, football defense, boys soccer, boys...
-
Editorial (4/30/21)Permanent daylight saving time makes senseIf you're not a fan of switching clocks twice a year, you may appreciate legislation moving through the Missouri General Assembly that would make daylight saving time (DST) permanent in the Show Me State. If fully agreed to and signed by the...
-
-
Editorial (4/28/21)Editorial: SEMO native Robert Knodell takes on key state government roleRobert Knodell, the deputy chief of staff to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, was recently named acting director of the state's Department of Health and Senior Services. Knodell, who's been quarterbacking much of the COVID-19 response for the governor, is...
-
-
Editorial (4/26/21)Editorial: Welcome to Kenny Haskin Cape Girardeau's next city managerThe ninth city manager in Cape Girardeau history was introduced to media Thursday at a news conference held in the councils chambers. Kenneth Haskin, most recently of Texarkana, Arkansas, was selected after an extensive search to fill the position...
-
Editorial (4/24/21)Cape, Jackson cancel cleanup day for parks due to weather but offer alternativesThis weekend was supposed to be an opportunity for volunteers to help clean up the parks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. But anticipated rain on Saturday has led organizers of both events to cancel. Still, there are ways to help out when it stops...
-
Editorial (4/23/21)Cape, Jackson seeking volunteers for park clean-up daysIf you enjoy being outdoors and helping beautify our community, there are a couple opportunities Saturday to help in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Cape Beautiful Committee are hosting Friends...
-
-
Letter (4/20/21)Risking Missourians' health careThe Missouri legislature returned from its annual spring break and wasted no time putting the health care of almost 1 million Missourians in jeopardy. The Senate recently added an anti-birth control amendment to a mandatory Medicaid spending bill,...
-
-
Raising awareness for two issues
May is a very meaningful month for my family, as it is both Mental Health Awareness Month and NF (Neurofibromatosis) Awareness Month.
In 2014, I lost my beautiful sister, Renee, to suicide. Suicide is an unfortunate death that many people struggle to understand. It is real, and it does not discriminate. It doesn't matter how much you love your family, if you have children, if you have a great job. The embarrassment that doesn't allow people struggling to speak up and have those awkward, necessary, real conversations with their loved ones out of fear of resentment, the fear of weakness, the fear of disapproval. We must eliminate the stigma. It is OK to not be OK! You are not alone!
In 1999, my family was introduced to NF. My beautiful daughter, Mia, was just a baby when she was diagnosed with this genetic disorder that has no cure. It is a complex disorder that comes with many damaging effects. There have been many scary moments in the past 22 years as well as rare manifestations of her disorder, but those who know Mia know that she jumps the many hurdles thrown her way with unbelievable courage and strength.
While neither of these are circumstances we would wish for, they are parts of our lives that we must embrace and use to better the lives of those affected by mental health challenges and NF.
To learn more about these two things my family advocates for, please visit afsp.org or ctf.org
MICHELLE SCHWETTMAN, Scott City