VFW Post 3838 pays off Mortgage

User-submitted story by LaDonna Hengst
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
May 11, 2021, The VFW Post 3838 paid off their 1.2 million dollar building loan and burned the mortgage, during a dinner celebration attended by 200 Post & Auxiliary members. Pictures left to right James Colyer, Quarter Master Scott Smith, Post Commander Gunner Knudtson, Representing Firsf Missouri State Bank

May 11, 2021,The VFW Post 3838 paid off 1.2 million dollar loan on new post building and burned the mortgage, during a dinner celebration attended by 200 post & Auxiliary members & guest. After 15 years of hard working members the remaining balance of $53,417.62 was paid in full.

A cake was made in the exact replica of the post by Fancy That Cake.

Pete Rhodes was honored for his years of service and dedication with a steel plaque to be displayed in canteen.

VFW Post 3838 honored Pete Rhodes, a member since 1964, with a plaque for his years of dedication. Pete was on the Planning Committee for the New Post in 2004 & Canteen Manager for 27 years.
Cake made in the exact replica of VFW Post 3838 , made by Katie Goodpasture owner of Fancy That Cake.

