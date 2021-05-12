VFW Post 3838 pays off Mortgage

May 11, 2021,The VFW Post 3838 paid off 1.2 million dollar loan on new post building and burned the mortgage, during a dinner celebration attended by 200 post & Auxiliary members & guest. After 15 years of hard working members the remaining balance of $53,417.62 was paid in full.

A cake was made in the exact replica of the post by Fancy That Cake.

Pete Rhodes was honored for his years of service and dedication with a steel plaque to be displayed in canteen.