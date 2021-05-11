Newly published book by former Cape Girardeau resident

I graduated from the Nursing program at SEMO in 1976. I have 30 years' experience as a RN. I have authored a book about our 3 close family members who have all died from Glioblastoma, a "rare" form of aggressive brain cancer. My mother-in-law was the first to die from GBM in 1986. In 1995, my mother died from GBM and the 2 women weren't biologically related. We were told by the physicians that this isn't inherited, so we decided this was a fluke. But in 2017 my late husband, David V. Jackson was diagnosed with Glioblastoma and died almost 5 months later.

The Banner Press just ran an article about this on the front page.

I was hoping that the Southeast Missourian would also write an article about this.

My MIL, Freda Jackson was a lifelong resident of Marble Hill and my mother Beryl Collins lived in Jackson, MO. I graduated from Jackson High School and my husband of 41 years graduated from Woodland High School in Marble Hill. He was a instrument rated licensed pilot and he often flew us into the Cape Airport. David's parents owned the Banner Press during the 1960s and David was also City Manager in Marble Hill for seven years during the 1990s. He pastored in Marble Hill for 16 1/2 years. We moved to Farmington in 2014 to be closer to our daughters. Our older daughter is Dr. Jill Jackson Coomer, an associate veterinarian at the Veterinary Clinic of the Mineral Area. She and her husband Matt have 2 children, Alex and Callie. Our younger daughter Erica Jackson Molter holds a MBA and her husband Nathaniel is our pastor. They are parents of James Jackson (JJ) and Bethany.

My book is available for purchase on Amazon.com

I have tried to upload photos of the book and also of me but have been unable to do this. Please let me know if I can email to you?