Prayer 5-12-21

Missouri ranks 'high' in drug study, but monitoring law could helpA new report released Tuesday ranks Missouri as having one of the nation's "biggest drug problems." The report, based on a study by the personal finance website WalletHub, said only West Virginia and the District of Columbia have more serious issues...
Parson says state will end virus-related federal unemployment benefits1Missouri will follow the lead of several other states and end COVID-19-related federal unemployment benefits. Gov. Mike Parson announced the move, which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. June 12. "From conversations with business owners across the...
SEMO prepares for a record number of commencements this weekendGraduation from 148-year-old Southeast Missouri State University will be like no other in the university's history as no fewer than five commencement ceremonies will be held Friday and Saturday at the Show Me Center. The university, which began in...
Cape woman recalls her survival in war-torn GermanyWhen she fled from her hometown Magdeburg, Germany, in 1949, all Brigitta Tinsley had were a few pieces of clothing and a plush toy bunny she carried in her pocket. Seventy-two years later, Tinsley sat in Delmonico's Steakhouse in front of the...
Missouri bicentennial: Academic Hall a symbol of university, regionThis is the 17th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
Traffic at Cape Airport continues steady risePassenger boardings at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport continue to go up each month thus far in 2021, according to April figures released Tuesday by airport officials. Last month, the City of Cape Girardeau-owned facility saw 545 "enplanements" for...
32 Judicial District relaxes some virus rulesThe 32nd Judicial District presiding judge relaxed some COVID-19-related rules for circuit, associate circuit and municipal divisions of the district Tuesday. Judge Scott Lipke announced the district moved to Phase 4 of the state Supreme Court's...
Country music star Chris Janson to perform in Perry CountyA Perry County, Missouri, native is coming home for a state bicentennial-related concert. Chris Janson will perform Aug. 8 at Seminary Picnic Grounds as part of the Perry County Bicentennial event, according to Perry County Heritage Tourism. Tickets...
Route BB in Cape County reduced for bridge repairsRoute BB in Cape County Reduced for bridge repairs Route BB in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 481 and County Road 476, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs....
Interstate crash kills one
Hendrickson transforms Southeast Missouri health care3Dr. Karen Hendrickson knew one thing for certain when she graduated from Jackson High School in 1960: She did not want to feed another chicken. Karen grew up on a small farm west of Jackson, and always dreamed of leaving Southeast Missouri to become...
New learning program gives Missouri Children a strong start in kindergartenKindergarten is a milestone that marks the start of a child's educational journey. For many, its their first exposure to a formal learning environment. Children begin kindergarten at varying levels of readiness, but the foundation they start with...
Tunes at Twilight returns at new location after COVID-induced cancellation last year1After a canceled season last year because of COVID-19 cases, Tunes at Twilight is returning this Friday at Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Tunes at Twilight a free, outdoor concert series...
Congressman tours southern border, says policies 'crazy'30The 8th District's congressman termed federal policy at the U.S. southern border "crazy," after visiting with Border Patrol agents in California and Arizona last week. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said he was among about a dozen members of Congress who...
Infection prevention nurse never gave up during pandemicSIKESTON, Mo. Eric Slaughter can remember the first days of the pandemic like yesterday. It was before he had to get to work at 8 a.m. every morning and stay until midnight seven days a week, when he didn't have layers of protective gear that...
Q&A with Samaritan Regional CEO Gwen Maloney1In her 38 years as a nurse, there's not much Gwen Maloney hasn't seen. She's watched a deaf woman hear for the first time in the mountains of Jamaica. She's witnessed a 16-year-old survive a terminal brain tumor and relearn his ABCs. Yet, Maloney's...
Jackson schedules e-cycling event next monthComputer equipment, appliances and other large items, which often aren't suitable for recycling, will be accepted at the Jackson Recycling Center during a four-hour "e-cycling" event next month. The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. June 5 at...
National Nurses Week honors dedication, sacrificeNational Nurses Week begins each year on May 6th and ends on May 12th, Florence Nightingale's birthday. These permanent dates enhance planning and position National Nurses Week as an established recognition event. As of 1998, May 8 was designated as...
Florence Nightingale: The first nurseFlorence Nightingale (1820-1910) was a British nurse, social reformer and statistician. She was the founder of modern nursing. She came from a wealthy background was born in Italy and named after the city of her birth. As she grew up, she decided...
Jackson street crews restriping pavementStreet crews in Jackson will be re-striping roadways throughout the community in the coming weeks to improve visibility for motorists along various routes. Weather permitting, pavement striping work will take place between now and the end of June....
Seal-coat operations to impact traffic, Route DD closed for drainage work in Bollinger CountyContractor crews will be making driving-surface improvements on Highway 51 in Bollinger County, says a news relief from the Missouri Department of Transportation. Starting May 24, a seal coat treatment will be used to create a smoother driving...
Local News 5/10/21Downtown Cape street project remains on schedule3The $1.6 million Spanish Street Improvement Project, begun in late March and paid for by the Riverfront Development Fund, remains on target for an estimated completion in late July, Cape Girardeau city officials said last week. There are nine work...
Local News 5/10/21Central Middle School club raises money for student-founded charity2Members of a new club at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School have raised $900 for a charitable foundation started by another student at the school. Seven sixth-grade students who are part of the new All 4 Love Club had their first popcorn and...
Most read 5/8/21Jackson woman navigates COVID losses this holiday2The loss of a mom is always painful, especially on the first Mother's Day following her passing. Jackson's Cori Wray is carrying an even heavier weight this holiday weekend. Wray lost both her mother and her paternal grandmother in less than a...
COVID active cases showing 'uptick' in Cape County, trending younger52Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler told the County Commission on Thursday about an increase in new active coronavirus cases from 16 to 39 in a week's time. "We're starting to see the virus being more prevalent...
Political consultant David Barklage indicted on tax charge21David Barklage, a political consultant and lobbyist whose clients have included several prominent Republicans in state government, has been indicted on a felony tax charge. The indictment handed up in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on April 28...
Slow interstate driving ends with woman's arrestAn Advance, Missouri, woman was arrested Thursday on several alleged violations. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Laina Morse, 43, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear...
Most read 5/5/21City of Cape lifts its mask order17The City of Cape Girardeau lifted its mask mandate effective April 26 for employees and visitors to city offices, while maintaining face coverings are "highly recommended," according to the city's public information manager Nicolette Brennan. Cape...
Most read 5/5/21Jackson man surprises family on day of return from Army deployment1Becca Sides hates surprises, but last month, she got one she said she will always cherish. Sides' husband, Brandon is a sergeant in the Army. He served 11 months in Kuwait, and decided to surprise her the day he came home April 23. Becca knew...
Most read 5/4/21City Council gets positive report on Cape street conditions27This story is updated. Approximately 97% of Cape Girardeau's streets are either in good or fair condition, the City Council was told Monday. City engineer Kelly Green and assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke told municipal lawmakers there...