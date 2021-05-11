Prayer 5-11-21

More to explore
Tunes at Twilight returns at new location after COVID-induced cancellation last yearAfter a canceled season last year because of COVID-19 cases, Tunes at Twilight is returning this Friday at Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Tunes at Twilight a free, outdoor concert series...
Congressman tours southern border, says policies 'crazy'2The 8th District's congressman termed federal policy at the U.S. southern border "crazy," after visiting with Border Patrol agents in California and Arizona last week. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said he was among about a dozen members of Congress who...
New learning program gives Missouri Children a strong start in kindergartenKindergarten is a milestone that marks the start of a child's educational journey. For many, its their first exposure to a formal learning environment. Children begin kindergarten at varying levels of readiness, but the foundation they start with...
Infection prevention nurse never gave up during pandemicSIKESTON, Mo. Eric Slaughter can remember the first days of the pandemic like yesterday. It was before he had to get to work at 8 a.m. every morning and stay until midnight seven days a week, when he didn't have layers of protective gear that...
Q&A with Samaritan Regional CEO Gwen MaloneyIn her 38 years as a nurse, there's not much Gwen Maloney hasn't seen. She's watched a deaf woman hear for the first time in the mountains of Jamaica. She's witnessed a 16-year-old survive a terminal brain tumor and relearn his ABCs. Yet, Maloney's...
Hendrickson transforms Southeast Missouri health careDr. Karen Hendrickson knew one thing for certain when she graduated from Jackson High School in 1960: She did not want to feed another chicken. Karen grew up on a small farm west of Jackson, and always dreamed of leaving Southeast Missouri to become...
Jackson schedules e-cycling event next monthComputer equipment, appliances and other large items, which often aren't suitable for recycling, will be accepted at the Jackson Recycling Center during a four-hour "e-cycling" event next month. The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. June 5 at...
National Nurses Week honors dedication, sacrificeNational Nurses Week begins each year on May 6th and ends on May 12th, Florence Nightingale's birthday. These permanent dates enhance planning and position National Nurses Week as an established recognition event. As of 1998, May 8 was designated as...
Florence Nightingale: The first nurseFlorence Nightingale (1820-1910) was a British nurse, social reformer and statistician. She was the founder of modern nursing. She came from a wealthy background was born in Italy and named after the city of her birth. As she grew up, she decided...
Jackson street crews restriping pavementStreet crews in Jackson will be re-striping roadways throughout the community in the coming weeks to improve visibility for motorists along various routes. Weather permitting, pavement striping work will take place between now and the end of June....
Seal-coat operations to impact traffic, Route DD closed for drainage work in Bollinger CountyContractor crews will be making driving-surface improvements on Highway 51 in Bollinger County, says a news relief from the Missouri Department of Transportation. Starting May 24, a seal coat treatment will be used to create a smoother driving...
Local News 5/10/21Downtown Cape street project remains on schedule3The $1.6 million Spanish Street Improvement Project, begun in late March and paid for by the Riverfront Development Fund, remains on target for an estimated completion in late July, Cape Girardeau city officials said last week. There are nine work...
Local News 5/10/21Central Middle School club raises money for student-founded charity2Members of a new club at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School have raised $900 for a charitable foundation started by another student at the school. Seven sixth-grade students who are part of the new All 4 Love Club had their first popcorn and...
Wallingford touts bill to ease veteran state licensures3The Missouri House on Thursday passed a bill unanimously, by a 151-0 vote, to cut bureaucratic red tape to ensure more skilled veterans can work and practice in the state. Every member of the local delegation -- Jamie Burger of Benton, Rick Francis...
Sikeston man cited for disturbing the peace in downtown Cape with fake firearm6An 18-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was cited for disturbing the peace after allegedly pointing a fake firearm at motorists and structures in downtown Cape Girardeau. Authorities cited Hayden Carter and detained two juveniles in the incident,...
Jackson woman navigates COVID losses this holiday2The loss of a mom is always painful, especially on the first Mother's Day following her passing. Jackson's Cori Wray is carrying an even heavier weight this holiday weekend. Wray lost both her mother and her paternal grandmother in less than a...
Dexter barber ends five-decade career1DEXTER, Mo. -- When Charlie Parrish turned the lock at Parrish's Barber Shop last Thursday afternoon, it was not the end of his usual work week. After 51 years at 8 N. Locust St. in Dexter, Parrish retired April 29. "I came to Dexter in 1970,"...
Two indicted on federal drug chargesCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Two men were taken into custody Thursday by the Drug Enforcement Administration after being indicted on federal drug charges. Ronnie Moreland, 59, of Bertrand and Paul Hale, 52, of Benton were federally indicted Tuesday on four...
Sikeston man found guilty of assaulting corrections officers2A Sikeston, Missouri, man has been convicted for assaulting three corrections officers in the Scott County Jail in 2015. A Pemiscot County jury found William Henry Applewhite III, guilty on three counts of an assault on a corrections officer and...
Boy Scout raising money for bike repair stations on LaCroix TrailA local Boy Scout from Troop 4016, Jacob Mahnke, 14, of Cape Girardeau is raising money to purchase and install three bike repair stations with air pumps on the Cape LaCroix Trail in Cape Girardeau as part of his Eagle Scout service project. His...
Missouri bicentennial: The Little River Drainage District3This is the 16th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
COVID active cases showing 'uptick' in Cape County, trending younger52Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler told the County Commission on Thursday about an increase in new active coronavirus cases from 16 to 39 in a week's time. "We're starting to see the virus being more prevalent...
Judge Limbaugh reflects on Birds Point levee ruling 10 years laterAt about 10 p.m. May 2, 2011, the night sky over a portion of Southeast Missouri lit up as explosions obliterated a levee holding back the bulging Mississippi River. The concussions rang through the region. A collective sigh of relief floated up...
Most read 5/7/21Political consultant David Barklage indicted on tax charge21David Barklage, a political consultant and lobbyist whose clients have included several prominent Republicans in state government, has been indicted on a felony tax charge. The indictment handed up in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on April 28...
Photo Gallery 5/7/21Bike to Work & School Day 2021About 130 bikers braved the morning cold to meet at Arena Park to bike to work and school on Friday, May 7, 2021. The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event to promote physical activity outdoors. A majority of the bikers...
Most read 5/5/21City of Cape lifts its mask order17The City of Cape Girardeau lifted its mask mandate effective April 26 for employees and visitors to city offices, while maintaining face coverings are "highly recommended," according to the city's public information manager Nicolette Brennan. Cape...
Most read 5/5/21Jackson man surprises family on day of return from Army deployment1Becca Sides hates surprises, but last month, she got one she said she will always cherish. Sides' husband, Brandon is a sergeant in the Army. He served 11 months in Kuwait, and decided to surprise her the day he came home April 23. Becca knew...
City Council gets positive report on Cape street conditions27This story is updated. Approximately 97% of Cape Girardeau's streets are either in good or fair condition, the City Council was told Monday. City engineer Kelly Green and assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke told municipal lawmakers there...
Remains were those of dog, not human4Remains thought to be human and found in southeast Cape Girardeau turned out to be those of a dog. According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, bones, tissue, hair and a skull were found by a resident Friday evening near the...
One dead, seven injured in interstate crash2A 17-year-old Cape Girardeau girl died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 55. Seven other Cape Girardeau residents were injured in the wreck, which occurred at about 6:20 p.m. near mile marker 113 in the northbound lanes. According to a...
Most read 5/3/21Slow Food Southeast Missouri off to fast start in Cape1A group of local growers wants to bring Southeast Missouri back to its roots, literally. Slow Food Southeast Missouri, or Slow Food SEMO, launched on Earth Day last month with a mission to educate the region on clean, fair and sustainable foods....