A salute to nurses on National Nurses Week

Editorial

This week we celebrate key professionals in the health care industry who play a vital role in the delivery of care: Nurses.

Its National Nurses Week, and in the Tuesday edition of the Southeast Missourian youll find several stories about these skilled individuals who provide a range of services, sometimes in stressful situations.

This area has a particular affinity for nurses with several hospitals and many other health care facilities employing these skilled professionals. Additionally, there are several institutions that train nurses, whether it be at the LPN, RN or masters level.

According to a fact sheet from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the nursing profession is the countrys largest health care profession. There are more than 3.8 million RNs in the United States. And registered nurses make up one of the largest segments of the countrys overall workforce.

The need for nurses will continue to grow in the coming years, making nursing education an important aspect of the education system.

Today, we salute all our local nurses. Thank you for your delivery of health care services with care and compassion. It doesnt go unnoticed.