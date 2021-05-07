A tribute to moms on Mother's Day
Each of us owe a debt of gratitude to our mothers, if for no other reason the gift of life itself. On Sunday, we'll celebrate Mother's Day and all the moms who selflessly give of themselves for their families.
Today's mothers do it all -- homemakers, workers, bosses, coaches, taxi drivers for their children's activities and so much more. And they do it putting the needs of their family above their own.
The Bible has many references to mothers, some making a comparison to the love God shows his children. Here are a few:
"She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue." (Proverbs 31:26)
"Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.'" (Proverbs 31:28--29)
"Can a mother forget her nursing child? Can she feel no love for the child she has borne?" (Isaiah 49:15)
"For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well." (Psalm 139:13-14)
We know not everyone grew up with a loving and caring mother like the ones described in these Scriptures and others. But each one reading this editorial was given life -- and for that there is thanks to be given.
For others, Sunday will be the first Mother's Day without mom or grandma. Southeast Missourian reporter Jeff Long will have a story in the weekend edition talking with a couple individuals facing this scenerio. To these individuals, we offer our condolences on your loss but trust the memories you hold will remain precious for years to come.
To all the mothers out there doing it right, happy Mother's Day. Thank you for being selfless, for your love and care, and for modeling God's love in your word and deed. Enjoy your special day.
Comments
-
Column (5/7/21)Biden's plan won't help infrastructure or the environmentThe Biden administration has made the fight against climate change a central part of its $2 trillion infrastructure plan. This legislation, if it ever sees the light of day, would shovel more than $100 billion of subsidies toward boosting the market...
-
Editorial (5/5/21)Editorial: Praying for our country, leaders on National Day of PrayerThe National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday with gatherings around the country, including in this area. Established in 1952 by Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman, the National Day of Prayer calls on people to intercede on...
-
-
Column (5/5/21)Biden's spending spree isn't a new New DealWe don't know what the Biden years will ultimately look like, but one thing is pretty obvious, at least to me: It won't be a new New Deal, nor will this be the beginning of a new Progressive Era. First, a bit of history. The New Deal, particularly...
-
-
Column (5/4/21)The power and potential of womenCOLUMBUS, Ohio On the Feast of St. Catherine of Siena, the 14th-century saint, I was surrounded by Dominican friars, priests who have dedicated their lives to God. Remembering her, we sang: "No earthy pleasure, bodily adornment, nor fleshly beauty,...
-
Editorial (5/3/21)Finalists for fall, winter sports announced for 8th annual Semoball AwardsLast week, 105 finalists from 13 sports categories were announced for this years Semoball Awards, the areas top award show for high school sports. The fall and winter sports categories are football offense, football defense, boys soccer, boys...
-
Column (5/3/21)How Republicans lost interest in fighting big spendingOnce upon a time, Joe Bidens spending proposals would have launched mass demonstrations in opposition. Little else would have been talked about in conservative media, and ambitious Republican politicians would have competed with one another to...
-
Column (5/3/21)American universities have lost their prestigeNothing is stranger than the contemporary American university. Not long ago, Americans used to idolize their universities. Indeed, in science, math, engineering, medicine and business, many of these meritocratic departments and schools remain among...
-
Team Biden: Never let manufactured crises go to wasteMy major takeaway from President Biden's joint address to Congress is that he and his handlers are continuing to employ the Democrats' primary strategy from the Obama years: Never let a crisis go to waste. To scare the American people into accepting...
-
Biden's overreach doesn't match campaign rhetoricJoe Biden didn't just campaign as a moderate. He signaled again and again that he would be an affable placeholder president who'd clean up the messes created by his opponent, mend some fences with allies and get the pandemic under control. "Look, I...
-
Police reform and personal responsibilityIt is indeed rare, if not unprecedented, to see a highly diverse group of organizations such as the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom, the liberal American Civil Liberties Union, the libertarian Cato Institute and the Reason Foundation on the...
-
Column (4/30/21)Expanding the Supreme Court is a bad road to go downIn 1937, after a series of rulings undercutting his New Deal legislation, President Franklin Roosevelt proposed expanding the Supreme Court to as many as 15 justices. His attempt to use brute political force to seize control of the Supreme Court was...
-
Editorial (4/30/21)Permanent daylight saving time makes senseIf you're not a fan of switching clocks twice a year, you may appreciate legislation moving through the Missouri General Assembly that would make daylight saving time (DST) permanent in the Show Me State. If fully agreed to and signed by the...
-
-
Editorial (4/28/21)Editorial: SEMO native Robert Knodell takes on key state government roleRobert Knodell, the deputy chief of staff to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, was recently named acting director of the state's Department of Health and Senior Services. Knodell, who's been quarterbacking much of the COVID-19 response for the governor, is...
-
-
Editorial (4/26/21)Editorial: Welcome to Kenny Haskin Cape Girardeau's next city managerThe ninth city manager in Cape Girardeau history was introduced to media Thursday at a news conference held in the councils chambers. Kenneth Haskin, most recently of Texarkana, Arkansas, was selected after an extensive search to fill the position...
-
Editorial (4/24/21)Cape, Jackson cancel cleanup day for parks due to weather but offer alternativesThis weekend was supposed to be an opportunity for volunteers to help clean up the parks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. But anticipated rain on Saturday has led organizers of both events to cancel. Still, there are ways to help out when it stops...
-
Editorial (4/23/21)Cape, Jackson seeking volunteers for park clean-up daysIf you enjoy being outdoors and helping beautify our community, there are a couple opportunities Saturday to help in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Cape Beautiful Committee are hosting Friends...
-
-
Editorial (4/21/21)SEMO Cyber Defense program takes home ninth win at competitionThe SEMO Cyber Defense Team won the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition back in February. It was the ninth consecutive year for the program to take home the top honors. Held virtually this year, the 12-person team was challenged to defend...
-
Letter (4/20/21)Risking Missourians' health careThe Missouri legislature returned from its annual spring break and wasted no time putting the health care of almost 1 million Missourians in jeopardy. The Senate recently added an anti-birth control amendment to a mandatory Medicaid spending bill,...
-
Editorial (4/19/21)A reminder of Mississippi River flood wall importanceThere are plenty of examples where government spends money like its going out of style. Frankly, much of the time its pretty irresponsible. But there are projects where the money is spent purposefully. The flood wall protecting downtown Cape...
-
-
Editorial (4/16/21)EDITORIAL: Central Junior High students take robotics interest to the next levelStudents from the Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School robotics team, called TigerTech, recently took home the Design Award from the Missouri Middle School VEX State Championship. Next step: the Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship. This...
-
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.