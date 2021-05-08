Prime Time Living: Rising to the Challenge
I dearly love a challenge. Over the years, Ive embraced and enjoyed the challenge of meeting several fairly big ones. I think, though, I may finally have bitten off more than I can chew.
This past December 21, I sat at the kitchen table, relaxing and chatting with my son. Id spent the day making Christmas cookies with my grandchildren, daughter and daughter-in-law, and Id been eating cookies and other sweets all afternoon.
When the conversation turned to the topic of Christmas gifts, the thought went through my head that I might make one small, homemade gift each for my son and daughter, their spouses and their children in 2021. Visions of a simple, easy-to-make homemade spiced tea mix or something similarly undemanding danced in my head.
But those werent the words that came out of my mouth. Under the influence of unaccustomed-to, insanely-high sugar levels, I boldly proclaimed, Im going to make each of you a very nice, handcrafted Christmas gift next year.
My son looked skeptical. Very skeptical. I could have corrected myself at that point. The die was not yet cast. But then he emitted one of those incredulous snort-chuckles that never fails to arouse my competitive nature.
Now the sugar high was spurred on by my competitive nature, and words that barely had a chance to zip across the neurons in my brain were pouring out of my mouth. I confidently announced I was going to create loved-one-worthy Christmas gifts. The phrases hand-knitted and hand-quilted were even thrown into the mix!
When my daughter, daughter-in-law and son-in-law learned about my plans and also expressed skepticism, I blithely assured them it was no big deal. After all, I explained, seven gifts in 12 months would be no problem at all. Then my daughter reminded me I hadnt even started knitting the baby blanket I intended to make for her second daughter due in April 2021.
I brazened it out. Seven gifts in nine months? Completely doable. Really. I even chuckled lightly, as if amused at the ease of my undertaking.
Fast forward to mid-April, as I type these words. Through mid-January, I spent evenings and weekends packing, moving to a new town and settling into my new home. Then I turned my attention to knitting a baby blanket for my new granddaughter, born April 2, and other projects with more immediate deadlines. I also planned and prepared for my upcoming seven-week van-camping trip.
What I havent done is make a single Christmas gift.
My family will gather to celebrate Christmas 2021 in approximately 255 days. Ive done the math, and in order to meet the challenge Ive set for myself, I need to handcraft one really nice Christmas gift every 36 days, working only evenings and weekends.
Does anyone have a recipe for a loved-one-worthy spiced-tea mix?
