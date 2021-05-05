Looking for help locating a Silk Screen

I attended SEMO for my junior and senior years. In my junior year, I lived over the Last Chance Bar. Someone had created a Silk Screen picture of a naked blonde girl sitting in a martini glass. The picture had Last Chance Bar over the top of the picture, the the letters WETSU across the bottom.

I now have two grandsons who are in high school and I would like to have the Silk Screen picture to make them some shirts for when they go to college.

I have called every Silk Screen shop in and around Cape Girardeau, and no one knows anything about the picture or the Silk Screen Shop that transferred the Silk Screen to the various shirts.

If any one can help me locate the picture, I will be eternally grateful. Thank You, James Audiffred SEMO 1966