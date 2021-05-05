Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Welcomes New Member

More to explore
Cape Girardeau Central students get tutorial in city governmentCape Girardeau Central High School AP (Advanced Placement) Government teacher Marty Vines introduced his class to various Cape Girardeau city officials during a virtual Youth in Government Day event in the high school library Tuesday. Masking is...
City of Cape lifts its mask order9The City of Cape Girardeau lifted its mask mandate effective April 26 for employees and visitors to city offices, while maintaining face coverings are "highly recommended," according to the city's public information manager Nicolette Brennan. Cape...
Southeast Missouri State University and Republic Airways partner to create pilot jobsSoutheast Missouri State University and Republic Airways are taking off on a new partnership to help students find employment and fill the global pilot shortage. Representatives of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the City of Cape Girardeau,...
Jackson man surprises family on day of return from Army deploymentBecca Sides hates surprises, but last month, she got one she said she will always cherish. Sides' husband, Brandon is a sergeant in the Army. He served 11 months in Kuwait, and decided to surprise her the day he came home April 23. Becca knew...
City of Cape Girardeau honors longtime employees at their retirementsTwo employees with long service to the city were honored at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting. Moldenhauer retired May 1 with more than a quarter century of service in the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, beginning her career with the...
Emergency pet care options dwindle throughout regionBefore The Animal Emergency Center closed in 2017, Southeast Missouri pet owners had only one option for emergency pet care in the region. Now, the closest 24-hour emergency pet clinic is in the St. Louis area. When the Animal Emergency Center of...
City Council gets positive report on Cape street conditions23This story is updated. Approximately 97% of Cape Girardeau's streets are either in good or fair condition, the City Council was told Monday. City engineer Kelly Green and assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke told municipal lawmakers there...
Jackson aldermen accept donation, bid for park improvements1The Jackson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously for improvements to two Jackson-area parks at Monday night's meeting. First, the board approved a $70,000 donation from SEMO pickleball club to improve and expand the pickleball courts at Litz Park...
Special Olympics Missouri hosts Cape Spring Games at Central High SchoolMore than 15 agencies and schools from 14 counties participated in the Cape Spring Games hosted by Special Olympics Missouri at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau on Monday. Events included track and field competitions such as running,...
Southeast grad, Republic Airways executive, to announce SEMO partnership1A former Southeast Missouri State University student and employee will usher in the school's partnership with her current employer, Republic Airways, today. Lauren McNamara Gaudion, director of corporate communications and public relations for...
Remains were those of dog, not human4Remains thought to be human and found in southeast Cape Girardeau turned out to be those of a dog. According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, bones, tissue, hair and a skull were found by a resident Friday evening near the...
One dead, seven injured in interstate crash2A 17-year-old Cape Girardeau girl died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 55. Seven other Cape Girardeau residents were injured in the wreck, which occurred at about 6:20 p.m. near mile marker 113 in the northbound lanes. According to a...
Resource portal now available for Mo. veteransMissouri veterans now have access to a portal serving as an informational tool and service guide to help them find potential benefits and local resources, the Missouri Veterans Commission announced Monday. The guide is a collaborative effort of the...
Sen. Blunt accepting service academy nomination applicationsU.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced Monday he is accepting applications from Missourians interested in attending service academies. Nominations to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy are...
Most read 5/3/21Slow Food Southeast Missouri off to fast start in Cape1A group of local growers wants to bring Southeast Missouri back to its roots, literally. Slow Food Southeast Missouri, or Slow Food SEMO, launched on Earth Day last month with a mission to educate the region on clean, fair and sustainable foods....
Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash Sunday4A single-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Illinois State Police District 12 preliminary investigation, the crash occurred at 2:48 a.m. on westbound Illinois...
Perryville teenager begins training mustang for competition3Almost 60 days ago, a 2 year-old wild horse soon to be named Jade and Kylee Lukefahr, 15, met at a horse holding facility in Illinois where Kylee and her mother, Misty Abbott, were trying to pick a mustang to compete with in Extreme Mustang...
The 'Rigdon's Special' races again in 'fun' event for allThe world-renowned All-American Soap Box Derby is a dozen years shy of its centennial celebration, having had its origins in 1933 Dayton, Ohio. The Rigdon family of Cape Girardeau has its ties to the event nearly that long and its legacy continued...
Average price of gas flattens in Missouri18The statewide gas price average has flattened but is still more than a dollar higher than this time last year. According to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Missouri is $2.66 for a gallon of regular unleaded...
Three injured in shooting at Pink Pony2Three people sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting early Sunday at the Pink Pony nightclub in McClure, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police investigative report, District 22 troopers responded to a reported shooting at 2:48 a.m. The...
Wreck leaves about 200 without electricity Saturday night1Approximately 200 people lost electric services Saturday night in Cape Girardeau as a result of a single-vehicle collision involving a utility pole. A four-door sedan struck the pole about 11 p.m. on Broadway near Penny Street, Cape Girardeau...
Photo Gallery 5/3/21Special Olympics Missouri Cape Spring Games 2021More than 15 agencies and schools from 14 counties participated in the Cape Spring Games hosted by Special Olympics Missouri at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau on Monday, May 3, 2021. Events included track and field competitions such as...
Retired SEMO professor writes to deal with grief5Robert Hamblin of Cape Girardeau, an emeritus professor of English at Southeast Missouri State University, has a reliable outlet for his powerful feelings in the wake of the death of the love of his life, his wife Kaye, on Good Friday 2020. He...
Virus numbers slowly increasing; vaccinations down4COVID-19 cases continue to rise, albeit slowly. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials said Friday a total of 9,446 cases of the disease have been found in the county. As of Friday, there were 24 active cases in the county. In the past...
Cape police clarify new false alarm policy7Late last month, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a false-alarm reduction plan to take effect July 1, spurred by a large number of erroneous alarms city police and fire officials said is draining staff time and diverting resources away from...
Cape Central Delicacy delivers dollarsCape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation director Amy McDonald, left, hands a package containing a dozen crispitos to district teacher Anna Sturgeon of Jackson on Friday during a drive-through pickup at the school district central office. The...
Most read 5/1/21Three injured in seven-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau4Seven vehicles were involved in a crash and three people were transported with moderate injuries Friday afternoon at the intersection of South Kingshighway and State Highway 74. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau Police responded to the...
Inaugural Muddy River Marathon held in CapeThe first Muddy River Marathon race was held Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cape Girardeau. Races included a full marathon, half marathon, competitive team and half marathon relay. The course highlighted many landmarks in Cape Girardeau, including the...
Most read 4/29/21Investigations of shots fired hindered by lack of witnesses12Over the past weekend Cape Girardeau police officers responded to an unusually high number of gunshot reports in the city. Police responded to seven separate reports of shots fired from Friday evening through Monday morning. Of those responses, one...
Most read 4/28/21Alarming amount of false call-outs pushes Cape's new fee program12The City of Cape Girardeau is implementing a new program to reduce the number of false alarms the police and fire departments respond to. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the police and fire departments respond...
