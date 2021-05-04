Today in History
Today is Wednesday, May 12, the 132nd day of 2021. There are 233 days left in the year.
Today's Highlights in History:
On May 12, 1949, the Soviet Union lifted the Berlin Blockade, which the Western powers had succeeded in circumventing with their Berlin Airlift.
On this date:
In 1780, during the Revolutionary War, the besieged city of Charleston, South Carolina, surrendered to British forces.
In 1937, Britain's King George VI was crowned at Westminster Abbey; his wife, Elizabeth, was crowned as queen consort.
In 1943, during World War II, Axis forces in North Africa surrendered. The two-week Trident Conference, headed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, opened in Washington.
In 1955, Manhattan's last elevated rail line, the Third Avenue El, ceased operation.
In 1958, the United States and Canada signed an agreement to create the North American Air Defense Command (later the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD).
In 1970, the Senate voted unanimously to confirm Harry A. Blackmun as a Supreme Court justice.
In 1975, the White House announced the new Cambodian government had seized an American merchant ship, the Mayaguez, in international waters. (U.S. Marines gained control of the ship three days after its seizure, not knowing the 39 civilian members of the crew had already been released by Cambodia.)
In 1982, in Fatima, Portugal, security guards overpowered a Spanish priest armed with a bayonet who attacked Pope John Paul II. (In 2008, the pope's longtime private secretary revealed that the pontiff was slightly wounded in the assault.)
In 1997, Australian Susie Maroney became the first woman to swim from Cuba to Florida, covering the 118-mile distance in 24 1/2 hours.
In 2002, Jimmy Carter arrived in Cuba, becoming the first U.S. president in or out of office to visit since the 1959 revolution that put Fidel Castro in power.
In 2008, a devastating 7.9 magnitude earthquake in China's Sichuan province left more than 87,000 people dead or missing.
In 2009, five Miami men were convicted in a plot to blow up FBI buildings and Chicago's Sears Tower; one man was acquitted. Suspected Nazi death camp guard John Demjanjuk was deported from the United States to Germany.
Ten years ago: CEOs of the five largest oil companies went before the Senate Finance Committee, where Democrats challenged the executives to justify tax breaks at a time when people were paying $4 a gallon for gas. A German court convicted retired U.S. autoworker John Demjanjuk of being an accessory to the murder of tens of thousands of Jews as a Nazi death camp guard. (Demjanjuk, who maintained his innocence, died in March 2012 at age 91.)
Five years ago: A divided U.S. Supreme Court blocked the execution of an Alabama inmate so that a lower court could review claims that strokes and dementia had rendered him incompetent to understand his looming death sentence. (A federal appeals court ruled in March 2017 that Vernon Madison was incompetent, and could not be executed.)
One year ago: House Democrats unveiled a coronavirus aid package totaling more than $3 trillion, including nearly $1 trillion for states and cities to avert layoffs and a fresh round of direct cash aid to American households. (The measure won House approval but Senate Republicans and the White House rejected it as too costly.) Dr. Anthony Fauci warned a Senate panel that cities and states could "turn back the clock" and see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage if they lifted stay-at-home orders too quickly. German photographer Astrid Kirchherr, who shot some of the earliest and most striking images of the Beatles and helped shape their visual style, died at age 81 in her native Hamburg.
Today's Birthdays: Composer Burt Bacharach is 93. Actor Millie Perkins is 85. R&B singer Jayotis Washington is 80. Country singer Billy Swan is 79. Actor Linda Dano is 78. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 73. Singer-musician Steve Winwood is 73. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 71. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 71. Singer Billy Squier is 71. Blues singer-musician Guy Davis is 69. Country singer Kix Brooks is 66. Actor Kim Greist is 63. Rock musician Eric Singer (KISS) is 63. Actor Ving Rhames is 62. Rock musician Billy Duffy is 60. Actor Emilio Estevez is 59. Actor April Grace is 59. Actor Vanessa A. Williams is 58. TV personality/chef Carla Hall is 57. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 55. Actor Scott Schwartz is 53. Actor Kim Fields is 52. Actor Samantha Mathis is 51. Actor Jamie Luner is 50. Actor Christian Campbell is 49. Actor Rhea Seehorn is 49. Actor Mackenzie Astin is 48. Country musician Matt Mangano (The Zac Brown Band) is 45. Actor Rebecca Herbst is 44. Actor Malin (MAH'-lin) Akerman is 43. Actor Jason Biggs is 43. Actor Rami Malek (RAH'-mee MA'-lihk) is 40. Actor-singer Clare Bowen is 37. Actor Emily VanCamp is 35. Actor Malcolm David Kelley is 29. Actor Sullivan Sweeten is 26.
-
City Council gets positive report on Cape street conditions1Approximately 97% of Cape Girardeau's streets are either in good or fair condition, the City Council was told Monday. City engineer Kelly Green and assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke told municipal lawmakers there are 226 miles of...
-
Jackson aldermen accept donation, bid for park improvementsThe Jackson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously for improvements to two Jackson-area parks at Monday night's meeting. First, the board approved a $70,000 donation from Southeast Missouri State University's pickleball club to improve and expand the...
-
Special Olympics Missouri hosts Cape Spring Games at Central High SchoolMore than 15 agencies and schools from 14 counties participated in the Cape Spring Games hosted by Special Olympics Missouri at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau on Monday. Events included track and field competitions such as running,...
-
Southeast grad, Republic Airways executive, to announce SEMO partnershipA former Southeast Missouri State University student and employee will usher in the school's partnership with her current employer, Republic Airways, today. Lauren McNamara Gaudion, director of corporate communications and public relations for...
-
Remains were those of dog, not human3Remains thought to be human and found in southeast Cape Girardeau turned out to be those of a dog. According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, bones, tissue, hair and a skull were found by a resident Friday evening near the...
-
One dead, seven injured in interstate crash1A 17-year-old Cape Girardeau girl died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 55. Seven other Cape Girardeau residents were injured in the wreck, which occurred at about 6:20 p.m. near mile marker 113 in the northbound lanes. According to a...
-
Resource portal now available for Mo. veteransMissouri veterans now have access to a portal serving as an informational tool and service guide to help them find potential benefits and local resources, the Missouri Veterans Commission announced Monday. The guide is a collaborative effort of the...
-
Sen. Blunt accepting service academy nomination applicationsU.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced Monday he is accepting applications from Missourians interested in attending service academies. Nominations to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy are...
-
Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash Sunday4A single-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Illinois State Police District 12 preliminary investigation, the crash occurred at 2:48 a.m. on westbound Illinois...
-
Perryville teenager begins training mustang for competition3Almost 60 days ago, a 2 year-old wild horse soon to be named Jade and Kylee Lukefahr, 15, met at a horse holding facility in Illinois where Kylee and her mother, Misty Abbott, were trying to pick a mustang to compete with in Extreme Mustang...
-
The 'Rigdon's Special' races again in 'fun' event for allThe world-renowned All-American Soap Box Derby is a dozen years shy of its centennial celebration, having had its origins in 1933 Dayton, Ohio. The Rigdon family of Cape Girardeau has its ties to the event nearly that long and its legacy continued...
-
Average price of gas flattens in Missouri14The statewide gas price average has flattened but is still more than a dollar higher than this time last year. According to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Missouri is $2.66 for a gallon of regular unleaded...
-
-
Three injured in shooting at Pink PonyThree people sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting early Sunday at the Pink Pony nightclub in McClure, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police investigative report, District 22 troopers responded to a reported shooting at 2:48 a.m. The...
-
Wreck leaves about 200 without electricity Saturday night1Approximately 200 people lost electric services Saturday night in Cape Girardeau as a result of a single-vehicle collision involving a utility pole. A four-door sedan struck the pole about 11 p.m. on Broadway near Penny Street, Cape Girardeau...
-
Photo Gallery 5/3/21Special Olympics Missouri Cape Spring Games 2021More than 15 agencies and schools from 14 counties participated in the Cape Spring Games hosted by Special Olympics Missouri at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau on Monday, May 3, 2021. Events included track and field competitions such as...
-
-
Retired SEMO professor writes to deal with grief5Robert Hamblin of Cape Girardeau, an emeritus professor of English at Southeast Missouri State University, has a reliable outlet for his powerful feelings in the wake of the death of the love of his life, his wife Kaye, on Good Friday 2020. He...
-
Virus numbers slowly increasing; vaccinations down3COVID-19 cases continue to rise, albeit slowly. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials said Friday a total of 9,446 cases of the disease have been found in the county. As of Friday, there were 24 active cases in the county. In the past...
-
Cape police clarify new false alarm policy7Late last month, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a false-alarm reduction plan to take effect July 1, spurred by a large number of erroneous alarms city police and fire officials said is draining staff time and diverting resources away from...
-
Cape Central Delicacy delivers dollarsCape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation director Amy McDonald, left, hands a package containing a dozen crispitos to district teacher Anna Sturgeon of Jackson on Friday during a drive-through pickup at the school district central office. The...
-
Three injured in seven-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau4Seven vehicles were involved in a crash and three people were transported with moderate injuries Friday afternoon at the intersection of South Kingshighway and State Highway 74. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau Police responded to the...
-
Stoddard County rolls out new storm prediction technologyStoddard County Emergency Management Agency has rolled out some new technology to assist in their duty to provide early warning messaging to County residents in the event of severe weather. SDS Weather's RadarOmega is now active in the county. This...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for May 3Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Recognition of Lori Meyer for retirement from the...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 5-3-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of 4/19/2021 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Consider a motion approving...
-
Inaugural Muddy River Marathon held in CapeThe first Muddy River Marathon race was held Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cape Girardeau. Races included a full marathon, half marathon, competitive team and half marathon relay. The course highlighted many landmarks in Cape Girardeau, including the...
-
-
-
-
-
Most read 4/30/21Farr joins other religious leaders to oppose new Missouri gun bill8Missouri Area United Methodist Bishop Robert Farr has joined St. Louis Roman Catholic Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski and other faith leaders to express opposition to Missouri House Bill 944. The legislation, among other provisions, would permit the...
-
Most read 4/29/21Investigations of shots fired hindered by lack of witnesses12Over the past weekend Cape Girardeau police officers responded to an unusually high number of gunshot reports in the city. Police responded to seven separate reports of shots fired from Friday evening through Monday morning. Of those responses, one...
-
Most read 4/28/21Cape Girardeau School District to award Jefferson project bid in June10Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass said Tuesday the Board of Education will award the contract for the estimated $11.3 million Jefferson Elementary civic center project at its June 28 meeting. Glass said May 25 is the target...
-
Most read 4/28/21Alarming amount of false call-outs pushes Cape's new fee program12The City of Cape Girardeau is implementing a new program to reduce the number of false alarms the police and fire departments respond to. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the police and fire departments respond...
-
Most read 4/27/21Cape schools to end mask mandate for some students17On May 3, the Cape Girardeau School District will drop its mask mandate until the end of the 2020-2021 year for elementary school children as long as they remain in their same cohorts. However, there will be no change at the secondary level middle...
-
Most read 4/26/21Cape County parents plan to grant money for IVF through their foundationAfter a few years of trying to conceive, many tests, almost 100 shots of hormones, one surgery, countless visits to doctors in St. Louis and Southeast Missouri and much more, Hayden Tidwell was born in October. Her parents, Katie and Nathan Tidwell,...
-
Most read 4/26/21Jackson Chamber sells former post office to real estate firmThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, which focuses on business activity in and around the City of Jackson, did a little business itself Friday when it sold its headquarters to an area real estate company. "We sold the building," chamber president...