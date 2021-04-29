(Submit an Act of Kindness)

Name Donna Komorech

My husband and I are in our 70s. He had a stroke about 10 years ago and has not been able to take care of our yard. Our next-door neighbor, Kim Baker, has been mowing our lawn for us for several years now. She also watches over her house if we are out of town. We greatly appreciate her kindness to us.