Prayer 4-30-21

Cape Central personalizes 'High School Musical'Cape Girardeau Central High School is putting a few twists on its upcoming production of "High School Musical," which premieres tonight and runs until Saturday. The musical is set at East High, home of the Wildcats, not too different from Central's...
Fighting the Good Fight of Faith: Ghenadie Bitco talks taekwondo and God at Lynwood Baptist Church youth nightLynwood Baptist Church youth in Cape Girardeau experienced far from an ordinary youth night Wednesday. World-renowned taekwondo fighter Ghenadie Bitco gave the church's youth a demonstration on taekwondo, and talked about how he came to the sport....
Smith blasts 'unnecessary' Biden spending6Southeast Missouri's congressman said President Joe Biden's spending proposals are wasteful and tilted toward his political supporters. Eighth District Rep. Jason Smith contended Biden has a "spending problem." "In his first 100 days, he has...
Farr joins other religious leaders to oppose new Missouri gun bill2Missouri Area United Methodist Bishop Robert Farr has joined St. Louis Roman Catholic Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski and other faith leaders to express opposition to Missouri House Bill 944. The legislation, among other provisions, would permit the...
City of Cape looking for lifeguards, swim instructorsAnother sign the COVID-19 scourge is lifting is lifeguard certification classes are being held at Central Municipal Pool by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. The next three-day course with 28 hours of total instruction begins today...
Southeast Missourian's Long wins religion writing awardSoutheast Missourian reporter and columnist Jeff Long recently won a writing contest sponsored by a national religion writers group. Long earned the accolade in the 2021 DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Award contest sponsored by Religion Communicators...
Cape County commissioners approve courtroom monitorsCape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request from the information technology department Thursday to purchase new video monitors for the courthouse. The new 22-inch, full HD monitors will replace the current 19-and-a-half inch monitors in...
Three people receive reward payments from FBI for helping identify arsonistThree individuals who helped identify a man accused of setting fire to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center have received award payments from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to a news release from the St. Louis Division of the FBI, the...
National Day of Prayer event setLa Croix Church in Cape Girardeau will host this year's local National Day of Prayer service. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The annual community prayer event rotates among its sponsoring organizations -- La Croix, Cape First, Lighthouse...
Bridge work reduces Highway 51 overpass in Perry CountyBridge work reduces Highway 51 overpass in Perry County The Highway 51 overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews complete bridge repairs, a Missouri Department of...
South Old Orchard Road to close overnight tonightConstruction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61 Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will cause an overnight closure of Old Orchard Road, south of U.S. 61, tonight. According to a news release...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/29/21 meetingApproval of minutes n Minutes from April 26 meeting n Minutes from closed session meeting on April 26 Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding...
Investigations of shots fired hindered by lack of witnesses12Over the past weekend Cape Girardeau police officers responded to an unusually high number of gunshot reports in the city. Police responded to seven separate reports of shots fired from Friday evening through Monday morning. Of those responses, one...
Cape police spokesman: Violent crime accountability is mandateCape Girardeau police perform better than many of their peers in holding accountable those who commit violent crimes, according to a spokesman for Cape Girardeau Police Department. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the crime rate in Cape Girardeau is...
Survey seeks opinions on maternal, child health needs in Cape CountyIn an effort to better address the health care needs of women and children in Cape Girardeau County, the county's public health center is conducting an online survey to help determine those needs. The survey is funded through a grant from the...
First Muddy River Marathon comes to Cape on SaturdayNearly 800 runners are expected in downtown Cape Girardeau this Saturday for the inaugural Muddy River Marathon. Race organizer Brandon Hahs said the response to the race has been overwhelming. "We're floored at the turnout we have received,...
Saxony student recognized for being in Missouri Scholars 100Saxony Lutheran High School senior Megan Benkendorf was recognized Sunday during a luncheon in Columbia, Missouri, for being selected for the 2021 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program honoring 100 of Missouri's top academic students in the...
Gordonville Fire Protection District purchases water-rescue equipmentThe Gordonville Fire Protection District utilized a matching MFA Incorporated grant through the MU Fire and Rescue Training Institute to purchase new water-rescue equipment. The new equipment consists of 12 life vests, 75-foot rope throw bags and...
Daughters is SEMO's newest 'Music Man'2Jim Daughters will become director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University effective July 1. Daughters, 43, has been the associate director of bands and music education coordinator at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville for the past...
Central students fundraise for VFW; grant received for math educationCadets from Cape Girardeau Central High School's Air Force Junior ROTC have raised $1,600 for a veterans' relief fund administered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838. The AFJROTC will hold its annual awards presentation at 6 p.m. May 7 in...
Cape man wanted for child molestation in custodyA man wanted for two counts of child molestation is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail. Richard Ozment, 33, of Cape Girardeau was booked into the jail Tuesday after being arrested in St. Louis, and being held at the St. Louis County...
Boil-water advisory near SEMO campus liftedA precautionary boil-water advisory issued Tuesday for parts of Cape Girardeau has been lifted. According to city officials, the advisory was issued due to a water main break and affected nearly 2,000 water customers on or near the Southeast...
Local News 4/28/21Boil water advisory issued near SEMO campusA precautionary boil water advisory has been issued as of Tuesday morning for parts of Cape Girardeau in the vicinity of the Southeast Missouri University campus and a number of nearby homes and businesses. The order was issued in response to a "low...
Most read 4/28/21Alarming amount of false call-outs pushes Cape's new fee program11The City of Cape Girardeau is implementing a new program to reduce the number of false alarms the police and fire departments respond to. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the police and fire departments respond...
Most read 4/27/21Cape schools to end mask mandate for some students14On May 3, the Cape Girardeau School District will drop its mask mandate until the end of the 2020-2021 year for elementary school children as long as they remain in their same cohorts. However, there will be no change at the secondary level middle...
Most read 4/26/21Cape County parents plan to grant money for IVF through their foundationAfter a few years of trying to conceive, many tests, almost 100 shots of hormones, one surgery, countless visits to doctors in St. Louis and Southeast Missouri and much more, Hayden Tidwell was born in October. Her parents, Katie and Nathan Tidwell,...
Old barn burns down behind Walmart in Cape Girardeau6An old barn located behind Wal-Mart burned down Friday morning in Cape Girardeau. According to battalion chief Norman Baker, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded at approximately 11:13 a.m. to a report of black smoke from behind Wal-Mart....
Local guys take pride in 'man cave' spaces, memorabiliaWhile some people may have a man cave in which they go to seclude themselves, a few men from Southeast Missouri use theirs to show off collections and share the space with others. Mark Ruark of Cape Girardeau uses his cave to display his collection...
Remains identified of missing woman; suspect arrested in Bollinger CountyBollinger County authorities have identified human remains found in the county and arrested a man in connection with the case. The remains were identified as those of Jennifer Porzeinski, missing from Madison County, Missouri. Porzeinski had been...
Most read 4/22/21Hovis votes 'no,' Missouri House OKs daylight saving bill15The Missouri Senate has until the close of the current legislative session May 14 to act on a bill approved this week in the state House making daylight saving time (DST) permanent. Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27/Scott City) told the Southeast Missourian...