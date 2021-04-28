Editorial: SEMO native Robert Knodell takes on key state government role
Robert Knodell, the deputy chief of staff to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, was recently named acting director of the state's Department of Health and Senior Services.
Knodell, who's been quarterbacking much of the COVID-19 response for the governor, is a Southeast Missouri native with roots in Carter and Butler counties. He also earned an accounting degree from Southeast Missouri State University.
Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr interviewed Knodell earlier this year about his connection to this area and involvement in state government.
"There is a tremendous opportunity to help people when you get involved, and if you have a heart for people in your community or your state, there is a big opportunity there," he said.
Knodell's appointment follows the resignation of Randall Williams, who served as director the Department of Health and Senior Services for the previous four years.
The governor certainly has confidence in Knodell. In a statement he commented on the Southeast Missouri native's "valuable knowledge and leadership experience" and the "leading role" he's played in Missouri's COVID-19 response.
We extend our congratulations to Knodell on the opportunity and wish him the best in this new challenge.
