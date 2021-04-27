Prayer 4-27-21

More to explore
Cape schools to end mask mandate for some students1On May 3, the Cape Girardeau School District will drop its mask mandate until the end of the 2020-2021 year for elementary school children as long as they remain in their same cohorts. However, there will be no change at the secondary level middle...
NB I-55 in Cape, Perry counties reducedNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties from mile marker 116 near Oak Ridge to mile marker 132 near Perryville, Missouri will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the roadway....
State's population climbs above 6 million1There were nearly 166,000 more Missourians living in the Show Me State in 2020 than there were in 2010, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The state's population, the Census Bureau reported, went from 5,988,927 as measured...
'Resurgent' Scott City chamber looks to bring in new members1As Southeast Missouri cautiously begins trying to put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, the leadership of the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce believes it is positioned for growth post-pandemic. We are resurgent, were providing value and were...
Cape County commissioners approve request to advertise for digitizing recordsIn anticipation of digital imaging service vendors possibly being booked for several years, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request from the Recorder of Deeds' Office to advertise for digitization of records. Cape Girardeau County...
Cape Council makes appointments, OKs subdivision platsHannah Seesing and Tameka Randle are newly appointed members of the Regional Airport Advisory Board (AAB), following action of the Cape Girardeau City Council this month. Seesing, of Ward 2, will fill the unexpired term of Mark Welker, the Cape...
SEMO's spring blood drive successful; $45,000 raised for charity in Greek Week1Southeast Missouri State University reports a March 28 to 31 spring blood drive sponsored by Greek organizations at the school's Student Recreation Center netted 1,011 units. "The American Red Cross said this was the second largest collegiate blood...
Local News 4/26/21Cape County parents plan to grant money for IVF through their foundationAfter a few years of trying to conceive, many tests, almost 100 shots of hormones, one surgery, countless visits to doctors in St. Louis and Southeast Missouri and much more, Hayden Tidwell was born in October. Her parents, Katie and Nathan Tidwell,...
Rehder opposed to Medicaid funds expansion21State Sen. Holly Rehder said Friday she is not in favor of funding Medicaid expansion. "I was elected to represent the people of Southeast Missouri (who) rejected expansion soundly," the first-term Republican senator said, adding, "under the current...
Welcome home: Jackson veteran surprises daughters at school return7Ella and Kingsley Lathum went to St. Paul Lutheran School on Friday thinking they would finally see their father, Sgt. Carl Lathum, return from military service in Kuwait after the school day was over. Little did they know, he was waiting in the...
Old barn burns down behind Walmart in Cape Girardeau6An old barn located behind Wal-Mart burned down Friday morning in Cape Girardeau. According to battalion chief Norman Baker, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded at approximately 11:13 a.m. to a report of black smoke from behind Wal-Mart....
Cape Co. virus hospitalizations tick up6COVID-19 numbers in Cape Girardeau County continue to hold fairly steady, but hospitalizations for the virus ticked up a bit Friday morning. Officials with the county's public health center said six virus-related hospitalizations were reported in...
Caruthersville man sentenced to prison in methamphetamine caseU.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp sentenced Bobby Black to 77 months in prison Friday. The 46-year-old Caruthersville, Missouri, resident pleaded guilty in November to six counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one of the counts being...
Remains identified of missing woman; suspect arrested in Bollinger CountyBollinger County authorities have identified human remains found in the county and arrested a man in connection with the case. The remains were identified as those of Jennifer Porzeinski, missing from Madison County, Missouri. Porzeinski had been...
I-55 in Perry, Ste. Genevieve counties reduced for core drillingI-55 in Perry, Ste. Genevieve counties reduced for core drilling Northbound and southbound Interstate 55 in Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews...
Bloomfield woman charged in death of childBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A Bloomfield, Missouri, woman has been charged in the death of a young child. According to a release from James D. Dew, director of Bloomfield Public Safety, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Miller in Bloomfield on...
Cape FD responds to structure fireCape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. The structure, located off Robin Lane, appeared to be agricultural in nature and was engulfed in flames as firefighters tried to contain the blaze.
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/26/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from April 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Haskin introduced as Cape's incoming city manager7Kenneth Haskin took the podium in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers Thursday and said he is glad to become the ninth manager of Missouri's 16th largest municipality. "This is a great day personally and professionally and I am humbled and...
Cape Girardeau School Board is looking to Jefferson civic center plan bid day2Kyle McDonald, who won reelection earlier this month to the Cape Girardeau School Board of Education, will also keep his role as board president by vote of the newly-configured panel on April 15. McDonald said Thursday he expects the upcoming bid...
Vote clears way for TIF project consideration6Cape Girardeau's Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission unanimously approved a resolution Thursday calling for the reactivation of a targeted redevelopment zone in the city's downtown district. If approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council, the...
Most read 4/22/21Hovis votes 'no,' Missouri House OKs daylight saving bill15The Missouri Senate has until the close of the current legislative session May 14 to act on a bill approved this week in the state House making daylight saving time (DST) permanent. Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27/Scott City) told the Southeast Missourian...
Cape Girardeau pastor, local NAACP president react to the Chauvin verdict14This story is updated. The vice president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau, pastor Adrian Taylor Jr., did not mince words after hearing Derek Chauvin had been convicted on all counts in the May 25 death of George Floyd Jr. "I'll be very...
Rural King confirms plans for Cape Girardeau store1Rural King, a general merchandise "farm and home" retailer, plans to open a location in the former Toys R Us building near the intersection of William Street and South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. "I can tell you we have acquired the...
Red Star Church property sold to local developer4The Red Star Baptist Church property, a landmark on North Main Street in Cape Girardeau, has been sold to a local property development company. Landmark Lodging LLC confirmed Monday it has completed acquisition of the main church building, 1301 N....
Former City manager of Texarkana hired for same post in Cape16This story is updated. Calling him a "perfect fit" for the job, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday the hiring of Kenneth Haskin as the municipality's next city manager. Haskin, most recently the city manager of Texarkana, Arkansas, has...
Suspect in LDS fire identified, charged with hate crime4The man arrested for allegedly setting fire Sunday evening to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau has been charged with a hate crime. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Christopher...
Person extracted from submerged car confirmed dead1A person who was pulled from a submerged vehicle Friday afternoon has been confirmed deceased. Cape Girardeau fire and police departments responded at approximately 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in a pond near the intersection of...