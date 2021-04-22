Best in State Recognition

News Release

Dan Carver III Honored As Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes Magazine

Cape Girardeau, MO  February 11, 2021  Dan Carver III, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, CRPC® a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Cape Girardeau was named to the list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nations most productive advisors. Carver was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients.

As a financial advisor, Carver provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and provides one-on-one relationships with his clients. Carver has 21 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial. For more information, please contact Dan Carver III at 573-243-7799 or visit the Ameriprise office at 339 Broadway Street.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or www.dancarver.com.

Source: Forbes, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors Feb 11, 2021.

This ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, and firm nominations; as well as a quantitative review that includes assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one clients experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.