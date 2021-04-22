Memorial mostly well received

-
Column (4/21/21)Mad queen of the Anglo-Saxons abdicates her throneMarjorie Taylor Greene was readying her assault, like that legendary Anglo-Saxon warrior Canute the Great at Assandun. The QAnon-friendly first-term Georgia congresswoman, who was banned from any committee assignments shortly after she was sworn in,...
Column (4/21/21)GOP establishment still doesn't get it on immigrationIt's not 2007 again. But apparently no one has told George W. Bush. To coincide with the release of a book of his paintings of immigrants, "Out of Many, One," the former Republican president wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post plugging the sort of...
Editorial (4/21/21)SEMO Cyber Defense program takes home ninth win at competitionThe SEMO Cyber Defense Team won the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition back in February. It was the ninth consecutive year for the program to take home the top honors. Held virtually this year, the 12-person team was challenged to defend...
Column (4/20/21)The truth behind Dems' push to pack the courtLast year, prominent Democrats attempted to stop the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by threatening to pack the court in retaliation to her nomination. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told his colleagues that "nothing is off the...
Letter (4/20/21)Risking Missourians' health careThe Missouri legislature returned from its annual spring break and wasted no time putting the health care of almost 1 million Missourians in jeopardy. The Senate recently added an anti-birth control amendment to a mandatory Medicaid spending bill,...
Column (4/20/21)FDA move the latest in a downward spiralThe Food and Drug Administration just gave the green light to abortion pills by mail. They are using the coronavirus pandemic as cover, even as people are getting vaccinated and things are opening up. It's disingenuous and it is cruel. Some days at...
Editorial (4/19/21)A reminder of Mississippi River flood wall importanceThere are plenty of examples where government spends money like its going out of style. Frankly, much of the time its pretty irresponsible. But there are projects where the money is spent purposefully. The flood wall protecting downtown Cape...
Column (4/19/21)Biden citing wrong reasons for Afghanistan withdrawalPresident Joe Biden has decided to end the war in Afghanistan. He feels its time, and so do a lot of Americans. I feel it too. Im just not sure feelings should win the day. In his televised address announcing the decision, Biden reiterated...
Column (4/17/21)Gov. Hutchinson's distortion of President ReaganRepublican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas raised ire from conservatives for vetoing legislation passed by the Arkansas state legislature that would have banned "gender-affirming" medical treatment for transgender minors. This includes treatment...
Editorial (4/16/21)EDITORIAL: Central Junior High students take robotics interest to the next levelStudents from the Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School robotics team, called TigerTech, recently took home the Design Award from the Missouri Middle School VEX State Championship. Next step: the Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship. This...
Column (4/16/21)Just because it's said by Joe doesn't make it soWhile President Joe Biden's administration doesn't seem to need an excuse to spend money, two recurring arguments for his gigantic $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal are that our roads and bridges are "crumbling" and that modernization would...
Editorial (4/14/21)Blunt visit reinforces need for kids to be in schoolBlunt visit reinforces need for kids to be in school We are nearing the end of the school year with events like prom and commencement to be held in the coming weeks. What a difference one year can make. Last spring, Southeast Missouri students were...
Editorial (4/12/21)SEMO praised for support of military members, veteransFor about three decades since the original Gulf War of the early 1990s Americans have been consistent and enthusiastic in their support for the men and women who serve in our nations military. As Vietnam veterans know, that wasnt always the...
Editorial (4/9/21)SEMO to host gymnastics championships this weekendFive gymnastics teams will compete this weekend in Cape Girardeau as part of the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships. Along with host Southeast Missouri State, programs from Air Force, Centenary, Lindenwood and Texas Women's...
Editorial (4/7/21)Notre Dame students to perform 'Singin' in the Rain'One of the many events we missed last spring was high school musicals. And while schools are still taking COVID precautions, it's good to see these performances coming back. Notre Dame Regional High School will perform Betsy Anders' "Singin' in the...
Editorial (4/5/21)Be alert to online fraud regarding vaccination cardsIf you use social media, youve probably noticed friends, in an effort to celebrate or advocate, share photos of their vaccination cards. We understand the sentiment and generally agree its wise to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as recommended by...
Editorial (4/2/21)Editorial: The story of EasterEditor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial. A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter weekend, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to Matthew, Chapter 28):...
Editorial (3/31/21)Editorial: Civic Clubs make a difference through charity, civic engagementOur local service clubs don't get a lot of attention. Most quietly go about their efforts, raising funds for important projects or scholarships and providing educational opportunities for members to become better and more informed citizens. These...
Memorial mostly well received
The Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America created a traveling memorial for the 46 Missouri children who died by gun homicide in 2020. The memorial, which consists of 46 T-shirts and a banner, calls attention to the lives cut short and the grieving families left behind. It was displayed from April 8-18 at the First Presbyterian Church Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau. I want to publicly thank Rev. Ellen Gurnon and the church for partnering with Southeast Missouri Moms Demand Action to bring it to town.
The memorial was well received by the majority of the public. Love tokens and notes were left by visitors. People stopped to take pictures. Free cable gun locks were distributed by the SEMO Be SMART for Kids team on Saturdays. There were so many positive interactions.
Yet, twice the memorial was vandalized. It is heartbreaking to think that someone in the community has so little regard for a memorial to murdered children that they would seek to damage it. The first weekend, T-shirts were knocked over and a stand destroyed beyond repair. We replaced it. The second weekend the banner was stolen. Instead of taking the memorial down early volunteers handcrafted a temporary banner, and we will find the funds to purchase a new one. We will not be deterred. The memorial will continue on its travels throughout Missouri.
KATHY LANGENFELD, SEMO Moms Demand Action, Cape Girardeau