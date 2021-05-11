How the Montgomery Bank team helps local businesses grow

Montgomery Banks commercial team specializes in providing relationship-driven, customized solutions for their customers business needs.

For more than 30 years, Montgomery Bank has helped businesses spend less time securing funding and more time running their business. Their dedicated commercial team helps business owners and operators with their commercial goals and objectives.

Among their service offerings: commercial and agriculture lending, owner occupied and investment real estate lending, cash management services, vehicle and equipment loans, business checking and money market accounts.

Business Online allows customers to monitor accounts in real time, transfer funds, protect against fraud, and manage cash flow, said Patty Harrell, Cash Management Officer with Montgomery Bank. Our Mobiliti Business app allows our customers to effectively and securely manage their business from anywhere.

To learn more about how Montgomery Bank can help your business, visit www.montgomerybank.com or call Patty Harrell at 573-335-4443.