Plaza Tire Service offers 3 tips to get the most out of your tires

Every vehicle owner wants to get the most out of their tires. Here are three tips from the team at Plaza Tire Service that will extend the life of your tires.

Proper inflation

Vehicle manufacturers set a specific PSI (pounds per square inch) to which your tires should be inflated. Keeping your tires set to this level is the easiest way to extend the life of them. Improper inflation can cause uneven wear on your tires, change the handling and braking characteristics of your vehicle, and reduce your fuel economy.

Proper inflation is especially important in hot summer weather. Underinflated tires have more rolling resistance, making them more prone to overheating. Overheating can lead to tire failure  commonly known as a blowout.

Tire rotation

Most manufacturers recommend tire rotations every 6,000 miles. Regular tire rotations help your tires wear evenly. There are exceptions to this rule, such as vehicles with different size tires on the front and rear, which cant be traditionally rotated. In some cases, manufacturers still recommend rotating those tires side to side to help them wear more evenly.

Alignment

Sometimes you may notice your vehicle pulling to one side, which can be an indication of an alignment issue. Other times alignment problems are not noticeable to the driver. Even unnoticed alignment issues can cause tires to wear unevenly and at a faster rate. Improper alignment also reduces fuel economy because the tires arent rolling as freely as they should. Regular alignment checks can detect these issues so they can be corrected.

Regular maintenance helps you get the most out of your vehicle, says Mark Rhodes, president of Plaza Tire Service. Your tires are the same way. If you follow these simple steps, theyll last longer and provide better service to you for more miles.