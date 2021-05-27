Busch Pet Products moving to new location in LaCroix Village

Stacy Busch-Heisserer launched the Busch Pet Products online store in 2008. In 2010, she opened a space on Broadview in Cape Girardeau, and for the last 10 years the store has operated at its Kingsway location.

This spring, the store will move to a new and larger location in La Croix Village located next to Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp.

At the new location, I look forward to having more space for our customers (and their pets) to shop comfortably, and to bring in even more variety of hand-picked products, Busch-Heisserer said. Well also be upgrading our self-service dog wash from three to five tubs, and we now have a separate room for nail trimming.

Since its opening 13 years ago, Busch Pet Products has gone from carrying only cutesy pet accessories to adding multiple top-notch, quality pet nutrition lines.

A certified dog and cat nutritionist, Busch-Heisserer handpicks some of the best available products for her customers.

I am upfront with my customers that while I am trying to sell them a product, it is something that I would use myself or it would not be in my store, she said. I dont sell anything I dont believe in.