Chamber membership is more than a networking vehicle

Networking events are a popular perk of Cape Chamber membership, but there are many other benefits for individuals and businesses.

Here at the Cape Chamber, we know one-size does not fit all. Each business is unique in their goals, the time they have available to share, and the budget they are able to invest, said Cape Chamber president and CEO John Mehner. Thats why membership in the Cape Chamber works well for more than 800 area businesses. Whether youre looking to lower the cost of doing business, support your local community, or grow your professional network, the Cape Chamber has benefits that

will help accomplish your goals within the limits of your time and budget.

Lower your business expenses

The Cape Chamber is committed to lowering your cost of doing business.

Leading the way is the Cape Chambers Bottom Line Benefits. As a member, you are eligible to save money on small business health services, email marketing and more.

The Chamber offers several investment levels for membership to fit your budget. Annual investment levels are listed at $275, $415, $550 and $825.

Each business member has at least one designated representative. At increased investment levels, members may choose to add additional representatives.

Increase your community impact

Successful businesses create successful communities and the Cape Chamber is passionate about both. We are proud to celebrate the people, programs and partners that work to make our community a better place, Mehner said.

The chamber oversees several strong programs benefiting the Cape Girardeau community in a multitude of ways. As a member, you can join the chambers effort to better the future of this community by serving on one of our seven committees.

For example, the Cape Chambers Government & Public Policy Committee observes legislation and makes recommendations to the chamber board and local officials as it relates to business. The committee hosts several legislative programs and provides speakers for the membership at First Friday Coffee annually.

The Cape Chamber has several initiatives positively affecting the future of the local workforce. If your business is looking to hire, members of the Cape Chamber can post job openings to the chambers job postings board for free!

Most experts believe tremendous changes will occur in the next decade in virtually every economic sector. With this in mind, the Cape Chamber organized a local Think Tank to discuss ways we can prepare our local economy for the next 10 years and capitalize on opportunities.

Get connected and stay informed

The Cape Chamber is made up of more than 800 area businesses and is an environment ripe with potential for enhancing your professional skills. Whether you want to grow your business network, build your professional skills, or get engaged in our community, youll find ways to participate in the Cape Chamber that will help you succeed.

Training opportunities are offered throughout the year for chamber members. Additionally, members who host trainings can submit them to be shared on the chambers calendar.

Whether you are opening your doors for the first time or expanding to a new location, its a very exciting time for your business. The Cape Chamber is honored to be a part of your big day by helping plan your ribbon cutting or groundbreaking ceremony.

In addition to the chambers newsletters being delivered to your inbox, Cape Chamber members also receive exclusive access to B Magazine, provided by the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia.

And finally, we cant forget the potential for referrals. The chamber receives thousands of requests for recommendations each year by phone, mail, e-mail, social media and visitors to its office. Chamber members are exclusively recommended.

As a member of the Cape Chamber, you are supporting our mission to be the lead advocate for business, serve as the primary catalyst for a vibrant economy that stimulates and retains jobs, and be the champion to create strong communities for the Cape Girardeau region, resulting in an enhanced quality of life.

The Cape Chamber will hold its annual Membership Drive May 26-27 where special incentives will be offered, including:

* Waived enrollment fee

* Complimentary ribbon cutting

* Social media feature

For more information, visit CapeChamber.com.