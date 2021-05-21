Protect Your Business

Networks rendered useless, customer data shared with the world, economic losses  each year, thousands of small to mid-size businesses fall victim to cybersecurity attacks such as phishing, malware and hacking due to weak online security. With readily available tools and techniques, cybercriminals can gain easy access to customer credit card records and bank accounts, supplier networks, and sensitive financial and personal data.

In 2019, the National Cybersecurity Institute found that 50% of small-to-medium-sized businesses have been the victims of cyberattacks, and over 60% of those attacked go out of business.

As organizations of all sizes increasingly rely on networks, data and Internet connectivity to conduct business, that number is expected to grow. Security breeches or hacks could lead to loss of income, lawsuits, reputation damage, and unexpected expenses. In 2019, the average cost of a cyber attack to a business was $20,752 per attack.

Yet, identifying cyber threats and understanding which presents the greatest risk is daunting for any small to mid-size business with limited IT staff and resources. Many business owners admit they have little to no understanding of how to protect themselves from cyber attacks.

Enter CPUs IT Security Alignment.

The CPU team of IT professionals will work with your business on proper firewall setup and configuration, advanced end-point protection with Sentinel One, email security with Microsoft 365 Defender for Office 365, multi-factor authentication, reliable backups with DataWorks and local backups of cloud-based applications.

CPU is well-equipped to handle a broad spectrum of IT related tasks and requirements, including network design and security, remote monitoring and management, data management, cloud services, and IT procurement. They work only with best-in-class industry partners with IT solutions and bring them to customers in a proven, integrated, and cost-effective manner.

Dont let cyber criminals take what you have worked so hard for. Give CPU a call today at 573.334.2420 or visit them online at www.c-p-u.com and lets get started protecting your business.