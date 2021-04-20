House Game Day

The angel house groups at Guardian Angel School in Oran had a game day competition on Thursday, April 15. It was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but it was a rainy day and one of the games had to be conducted outside.

The first game was a scavenger hunt and each group had the same list of things to find and bring back to a central location. Each group found items such as pine cones, gumballs (tree), a Magnolia leaf, a flower, etc. The students found everything on the list and in about the same amount of time.

The second game was a horse race, of sorts. Each player had to run a soccer field distance with a pool noodle between the legs and then hand it off in relay fashion. This game was interesting to watch. No definite winner was chosen on this game either. The main point of the games was that the students have fun, and they did have lots of fun.