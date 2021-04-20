House Game Day

-
Historic building is stabilized; traffic flow open2The former Broadway Theatre building that caught fire March 31 was stabilized Friday by Foeste Masonry, according to Cape Girardeau development services director Anna Kangas. The 800 block of Broadway, where the building is located was closed to...
Incoming Cape city manager's accomplishments detailed3Kenneth Haskin, announced Monday as the next city manager of Cape Girardeau, has provided municipal officials with a detailed list of successes during his recently concluded tenure in Texarkana, Arkansas. Haskin, 52, resigned as Texarkana's city...
Red Star Church property sold to local developer2The Red Star Baptist Church property, a landmark on North Main Street in Cape Girardeau, has been sold to a local property development company. Landmark Lodging LLC confirmed Monday it has completed acquisition of the main church building, 1301 N....
Southeast Missouri native named acting director of DHSS2A Southeast Missouri native has been named acting director of the states Department of Health and Senior Services. Robert Knodell, who had been serving as Gov. Mike Parson's deputy chief of staff since 2017 and has been one of the governor's key...
Cape Girardeau pastor, local NAACP president react to the Chauvin verdict8The vice president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau, pastor Adrian Taylor Jr., did not mince words after hearing Derek Chauvin had been convicted on all counts in the May 25 death of George Floyd Jr. "I'll be very honest. I was shocked and...
Carlisle Construction Materials announces plans to build new manufacturing facility in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- A new manufacturing facility in Sikeston is slated to bring 100 jobs and will be the first industry in Sikeston's South Industrial Park. On Tuesday, Carlisle Construction Materials officially announced plans to invest $62 million...
Unwind Wednesdays offers family-friendly fun at Ebb & FlowEbb & Flow Fermentations has partnered with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri to host a new weekly, family-friendly art therapy event. Unwind Wednesdays will take place on Ebb & Flow's patio, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, from 5 to 8...
Rural King confirms plans for Cape Girardeau storeRural King, a general merchandise "farm and home" retailer, plans to open a location in the former Toys R Us building near the intersection of William Street and South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. "I can tell you we have acquired the...
New church begins services in CapeA new church has opened its doors for worship in Cape Girardeau. Grace Church, located behind One City Community Center at 610 Independence St., held its first service Sunday. Brett Smith, co-lead pastor at Grace Church along with his wife, Taylor,...
Chaffee bolsters emergency preparedness suppliesThe City of Chaffee, Missouri, has purchased enough freeze-dried food to serve 25,000 meals in the event of a future disaster. In a 6-2 vote Monday, Chaffee City Council approved spending $4,000 for food with an expected shelf life of 20 years that...
Fifty-four new Eagle Scouts honored at River Campus ceremonyFifty-four new Eagle Scouts from Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, along with class sponsor Ronald Green, were honored with a ceremony Saturday in the Bedell Performance Theater at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Green...
Former City manager of Texarkana hired for same post in Cape15This story is updated. Calling him a "perfect fit" for the job, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday the hiring of Kenneth Haskin as the municipality's next city manager. Haskin, most recently the city manager of Texarkana, Arkansas, has...
Suspect in LDS fire identified, charged with hate crime4The man arrested for allegedly setting fire Sunday evening to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau has been charged with a hate crime. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Christopher...
Cape man booked at county jail for December shooting5A Cape Girardeau man was booked Sunday evening at the Cape Girardeau County Jail after being arrested for allegedly shooting a man Dec. 26. Caleb Harris, 18, is being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action for a shooting that...
Person extracted from submerged car confirmed dead1A person who was pulled from a submerged vehicle Friday afternoon has been confirmed deceased. Cape Girardeau fire and police departments responded at approximately 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in a pond near the intersection of...
Jackson aldermen approve rezoning request in split voteThe Jackson Board of Aldermen voted 6-2 Monday night to approve rezoning of nearly four acres along the west side of South Old Orchard Road, clearing the way for construction of a dozen duplexes on the property. The rezoning request from R-2,...
Cape Girardeau police investigating two instances of shots fired SaturdayCape Girardeau police responded to two instances of possible shots fired Saturday night. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 9:16 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Ellis and Walnut streets. Upon...
Long-term COVID-19 effects include foods smelling, tasting rotten4COVID-19 has made its way through the United States for more than a year, but there is still much unknown about the virus long-term or lingering effects. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some patients who have been...
Cape Central Air Force JROTC commemorate Bataan Death March5Cadets in Cape Girardeau Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC walked 7 miles Saturday to commemorate the Bataan Death March that took place during World War II. This is their first year for the commemorative march. According to retired Air...
Cape City Council hires next city manager8Mayor Bob Fox confirmed to the Southeast Missourian on Sunday that the Cape Girardeau City Council has hired a city manager to succeed Scott Meyer, who plans to retire in June. The selection, Fox said, will be revealed during the councils...
SEMO to host 10th annual Power of Women Luncheon as Digital SummitEmpowered women, empower women. This phrase recently became a popular slogan in the fight for womens equality around the world, often seen on social media, stressing the importance of women supporting each other...
Most read 4/19/21Checking out the Sears, Toys R Us rumors5There's been some recent buzz on social media and I've been asked several times in the past couple of weeks about the status of two vacant properties in Cape Girardeau and whether they might soon be occupied. While rumors are typically not worth...
Photo Gallery 4/18/21Fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day SaintsFire departments from the surrounding area responded to a third alarm fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cape Girardeau on Sunday night. According to stake president at the church Kevin Dickson, he was told no one was hurt...
Photo Gallery 4/18/21Kelly High School Prom 2021These images, provided courtesy of Lindsey Limbaugh, were taken by Kelly High School principal Dan Hecht and parent Terri Stuckey at Kelly High School's 2021 prom. This year's theme for the annual end-of-the-semester formal was Rustic Romance, held...
Most read 4/17/21Two arrested following alleged altercation behind Subway in Cape Girardeau14Cape Girardeau police arrested two suspects following an alleged altercation and shots fired behind Subway on Broadway Street. According to officer Rich McCall, Cape Girardeau police responded to a call of a fight in progress with shots fired. Upon...
Most read 4/17/21Person pulled from submerged vehicle1A person was pulled Friday afternoon from a vehicle that had submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Scenic Drive. According to fire chief Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau Fire and Police Departments responded at approximately...
Photo Gallery 4/17/21Cape Central Air Force JROTC commemorate Bataan Death MarchCape Central High School Air Force JROTC cadets walked seven miles on Saturday, April 17, 2021, to commemorate the Bataan Death March that took place during World War II, and plans to walk the same seven miles on Sunday. This is their first year...
Most read 4/16/21Mask wearing cordially discussed by health board; trustees sworn in57For new Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board member Eric Becking, the wearing of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic should be a matter of personal choice. Becking, a Cape Girardeau chiropractic physician who was narrowly elected to...
Most read 4/15/21Grandstand entertainment for SEMO District Fair announced15The SEMO District Fair's Grandstand entertainment has been announced. This year's concert lineup for the fair, which will be held from Sept. 11 through 18 at Arena Park, will be Christian singer Zach Williams, who is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m....
Most read 4/15/21The Anvil Saloon and Restaurant provides great food and atmosphere2Spring has sprung! Flowers are blooming, we have had some beautiful bright sunny days and, God willing, we have many more ahead. My recent foodie adventure location is one you will want to jot down or make a mental note of for the next time you are...
House Game Day
The angel house groups at Guardian Angel School in Oran had a game day competition on Thursday, April 15. It was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but it was a rainy day and one of the games had to be conducted outside.
The first game was a scavenger hunt and each group had the same list of things to find and bring back to a central location. Each group found items such as pine cones, gumballs (tree), a Magnolia leaf, a flower, etc. The students found everything on the list and in about the same amount of time.
The second game was a horse race, of sorts. Each player had to run a soccer field distance with a pool noodle between the legs and then hand it off in relay fashion. This game was interesting to watch. No definite winner was chosen on this game either. The main point of the games was that the students have fun, and they did have lots of fun.
