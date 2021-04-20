Risking Missourians' health care

-
Column (4/20/21)The truth behind Dems' push to pack the courtLast year, prominent Democrats attempted to stop the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by threatening to pack the court in retaliation to her nomination. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told his colleagues that "nothing is off the...
Column (4/20/21)FDA move the latest in a downward spiralThe Food and Drug Administration just gave the green light to abortion pills by mail. They are using the coronavirus pandemic as cover, even as people are getting vaccinated and things are opening up. It's disingenuous and it is cruel. Some days at...
Editorial (4/19/21)A reminder of Mississippi River flood wall importanceThere are plenty of examples where government spends money like its going out of style. Frankly, much of the time its pretty irresponsible. But there are projects where the money is spent purposefully. The flood wall protecting downtown Cape...
Column (4/19/21)Biden citing wrong reasons for Afghanistan withdrawalPresident Joe Biden has decided to end the war in Afghanistan. He feels its time, and so do a lot of Americans. I feel it too. Im just not sure feelings should win the day. In his televised address announcing the decision, Biden reiterated...
Column (4/17/21)Gov. Hutchinson's distortion of President ReaganRepublican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas raised ire from conservatives for vetoing legislation passed by the Arkansas state legislature that would have banned "gender-affirming" medical treatment for transgender minors. This includes treatment...
Editorial (4/16/21)EDITORIAL: Central Junior High students take robotics interest to the next levelStudents from the Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School robotics team, called TigerTech, recently took home the Design Award from the Missouri Middle School VEX State Championship. Next step: the Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship. This...
Column (4/16/21)Just because it's said by Joe doesn't make it soWhile President Joe Biden's administration doesn't seem to need an excuse to spend money, two recurring arguments for his gigantic $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal are that our roads and bridges are "crumbling" and that modernization would...
Column (4/14/21)Future of the GOP may hinge on FloridaYou know all those "Florida Man" stories? "Florida man arrested for throwing alligator through drive-thru window," "Florida man learns the hard way he stole laxatives, not opioids," etc.? There are several theories for why Florida men stand out so...
Editorial (4/14/21)Blunt visit reinforces need for kids to be in schoolBlunt visit reinforces need for kids to be in school We are nearing the end of the school year with events like prom and commencement to be held in the coming weeks. What a difference one year can make. Last spring, Southeast Missouri students were...
Editorial (4/12/21)SEMO praised for support of military members, veteransFor about three decades since the original Gulf War of the early 1990s Americans have been consistent and enthusiastic in their support for the men and women who serve in our nations military. As Vietnam veterans know, that wasnt always the...
Column (4/12/21)DeSantis is what the post-Trump GOP should look likeIf Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ever sets up a presidential exploratory committee, it should have to disclose an enormous in-kind contribution from CBS News. The 60 Minutes segment recently alleging DeSantis distributed the COVID-19 vaccine through...
Editorial (4/9/21)SEMO to host gymnastics championships this weekendFive gymnastics teams will compete this weekend in Cape Girardeau as part of the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships. Along with host Southeast Missouri State, programs from Air Force, Centenary, Lindenwood and Texas Women's...
Editorial (4/7/21)Notre Dame students to perform 'Singin' in the Rain'One of the many events we missed last spring was high school musicals. And while schools are still taking COVID precautions, it's good to see these performances coming back. Notre Dame Regional High School will perform Betsy Anders' "Singin' in the...
Editorial (4/5/21)Be alert to online fraud regarding vaccination cardsIf you use social media, youve probably noticed friends, in an effort to celebrate or advocate, share photos of their vaccination cards. We understand the sentiment and generally agree its wise to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as recommended by...
Editorial (4/2/21)Editorial: The story of EasterEditor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial. A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter weekend, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to Matthew, Chapter 28):...
Editorial (3/31/21)Editorial: Civic Clubs make a difference through charity, civic engagementOur local service clubs don't get a lot of attention. Most quietly go about their efforts, raising funds for important projects or scholarships and providing educational opportunities for members to become better and more informed citizens. These...
Editorial (3/29/21)Jackson student's bicentennial poster recognizedA junior at Jackson High School was recently recognized for her work in a statewide poster contest to commemorate Missouris bicentennial. Mia Foote was joined by local and state dignitaries along with her family last week as the poster was...
Risking Missourians' health care
The Missouri legislature returned from its annual spring break and wasted no time putting the health care of almost 1 million Missourians in jeopardy.
The Senate recently added an anti-birth control amendment to a mandatory Medicaid spending bill, which prohibits the program from providing some forms of birth control. This restrictive and dangerous amendment is a direct attack on those seeking family planning services and even threatens our whole Medicaid funding by putting the program out of compliance with federal law. Additionally, the legislature added unlawful language to the budget that prevents patients from seeing the provider of their own choice, further threatening Missouri's Medicaid funding.
I am appalled by our legislators risking the health care of almost 1 million Missourians to make a political point. Even as we continue to move through a global health crisis, Missouri politicians seem only to be focused on taking away access to healthcare. Our lawmakers must quit playing political games with our health and focus on protecting and expanding access to care. I urge our lawmakers to turn their attention and energy into fulfilling the will of the people and implementing Medicaid expansion across the state. That is what the majority of Missourians want them to do.
PALOMA SCARPACI, Jackson