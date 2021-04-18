*Menu
Card Shower

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Melissa Weis
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Billye Sue Clare

Billye Sue Clare of Little River, Kansas--formerly of Cape Girardeau--will soon be celebrating her 90th birthday. Billye was born in Dallas, Texas at the Parkland Hospital on May 3, 1931. The family cordially invites the community to send her best wishes with a card shower. Please send cards by Wednesday, April 28 to Billye Sue Clare, c/o Melissa Weis, PO Box 264, Little River, KS 67457.

