The case for Scouts

Letter to the Editor

I am a Scout with Troop 5 in Cape Girardeau. I would like to tell you why kids should consider joining Scouts BSA.

Earning merit badges helps you learn important skills such as cooking, swimming, and first aid.

You make a lot of friends and meet interesting people you might not otherwise get to meet.

You get to go on camping trips and other field trips to learn skills and gain experience in life.

Those are just some of the many reasons I enjoy Scouting, and I think other kids will too.

THOMAS HAZARD, Cape Girardeau