UPDATED: Ste. Genevieve police officer airlifted following Molotov cocktail attack

A Ste. Genevieve police officer was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after being attacked with a Molotov cocktail overnight.

According to a social media post made by Ste. Genevieve police chief Eric Bennett, the officer was responding to a peace disturbance call, something Bennett wrote is typically low-risk. When the officer approached the residence, he was confronted by a man holding an ignited Molotov cocktail that he threw at and busted on the officer.

The officer suffered significant burns and was flown to Mercy Hospital, formerly St. Johns Mercy Medical Center, in St. Louis for treatment.

The officer is conscious and alert and expected to recover, Bennetts post said.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriffs Office pending formal charges.

Id ask that you please say a prayer for our officer, who did absolutely nothing to provoke this attack, Bennetts post read. Id also like to thank the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriffs Office and Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital for all of their help and professional conduct.