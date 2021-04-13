Dogwoods in Jackson, MO>

More to explore
Missouri bicentennial: Cape Girardeau's central role in the state flagMarie Watkins Oliver of Cape Girardeau was a determined and indefatigable woman, who, after becoming a regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution in the early 20th century, made it a mission to ensure Missouri had a state flag. Missouri...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause affects Scott County clinicThe federal government's decision to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of a handful of serious blood clots following a vaccination is affecting some vaccination appointments in the region. Scott County Health Department had...
Cape County commissioners appoint new member to county health board1Cape Girardeau County commissioners on Monday appointed Dr. Philip Taylor to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees. Taylor -- who practiced in Cape Girardeau for 36 years, specializing in internal medicine and rheumatology...
Optimism about passenger volume rebounding at Cape Airport1The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board was told Tuesday by an industry expert the COVID-19 pandemic "devastated the entire travel industry, not just the airlines," but believes the country is in "an accelerated recovery" following the...
Boil-water advisory issued in Scott CityScott City officials issued a boil-water advisory for the city Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle collided with a fire hydrant, prompting the advisory, according to a news release. Officials said they will notify residents through the city's website and...
Christian comedian will bring 'coincidental comedy' to JacksonThe news has been depressing lately. For more than a year, Americans have been living in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted lives and livelihoods for millions of people. On top of that, it's almost impossible to turn on the...
Marquand man charged with additional sex crimes2A Marquand, Missouri, man in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail has been charged with new alleged sexual abuse crimes. Joseph Jones, 51, is newly charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and incest from an incident that allegedly occurred...
Road work scheduled for Route DD in Bollinger County, Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, and Route N in Scott CountyRoute DD in Bollinger County, from County Road 804 to County Road 814, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work was started Monday and will continue through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m....
Cape city awaiting American Rescue Plan funds8The City of Cape Girardeau, according to the Missouri Municipal League, is expected to receive $7.47 million following the passage of the American Rescue Plan, also referred to as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, by the 117th Congress. President Joe...
Money for COVID-related funeral expenses in rescue plan21The Federal Emergency Management Agency began taking applications Monday for financial assistance of up to $9,000 per funeral if the death certificate specifies a person died of COVID-19 in the United States after Jan. 20, 2020. "We have the...
City, library team to offer free Wi-Fi in Cape Girardeau parksThe Cape Girardeau Public Library recently partnered with the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department to bring free Wi-Fi access to the city's public parks. "We know having access to Wi-Fi is a necessity in today's world," library...
Memorial tribute to children murdered with guns in 2020 stops in Cape8The Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is hosting a traveling memorial paying tribute to Missouri children murdered by gun violence. The memorial will be displayed until Saturday at First Presbyterian Church's...
River Rising to 'Minor' Flood Stage This Week2The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has been on the rise since late last week and is forecast to exceed flood stage sometime this morning. As of early Monday afternoon, the gauge at the Cape Girardeau riverfront stood at 30.5 feet en route to a...
Eleanor Roosevelt's Cape speech recalled on anniversary of FDR's death1Franklin D. Roosevelt, the nations 32nd president, died of a cerebral hemorrhage 76 years ago today in Warm Springs, Georgia a sudden passing that catapulted Harry Truman of Missouri into the Oval Office. FDR, the nations only chief executive...
CGFD honors former battalion chief Robert Kembel2Taps echoed from Cape Girardeau Fire Department Station No. 1 Saturday afternoon as the community gathered to remember the life of former battalion chief Robert Kembel. Kembel, 69, of Oak Ridge died Feb. 18 of a sudden, but massive heart attack,...
Carter promoted to districtwide counseling role in Cape schoolsCounseling services in the Cape Girardeau School District will be enhanced in the coming school year when Jefferson Elementary counselor and National School Counselor of the Year Olivia Carter is promoted to a districtwide position. The school...
Rep. Smith gets COVID shot, opposes vaccine passports36Southeast Missouri 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said Friday he has received his COVID-19 inoculation. Smiths U.S. House colleague, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, told the New York Times last week about 100 members of Congress...
New playground equipment installed at Cape County Park South5New playground equipment has been installed at shelters 20 and 21 in Cape Girardeau County Park South. Cape Girardeau County park superintendent Bryan Sander said the new MicroPlay equipment replaces equipment that was approximately 30-years...
Suspect arrested after collision leaves vehicle overturnedA two-vehicle collision left one vehicle overturned Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Bloomfield Street and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The driver of the overturned vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and...
Photo Gallery 4/11/21CGFD holds memorial for Robert KembelThe Cape Girardeau Fire Department held memorial services for retired Battalion Chief Robert Kembel on Saturday, April 10. The memorial began with a procession starting at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, passed by all CGFD stations and ended at...
Becking certified as winner of last Cape County PHC seatAfter a count conducted Thursday and Friday by the Cape Girardeau County election verification board, chiropractor Eric Becking was certified as the winner of the third and last four-year seat open on the county's public health center (PHC) board of...
Longtime umpire Paul Friga remembered as iconic figure in sports circles2Alfred "Paul" Friga, of Chaffee, will be remembered fondly by his friends and family, but he may be remembered most for the impact he made through sports. Friga, 67, was well-known in the Southeast Missouri region for officiating high school and...
Most read 4/8/21Le Bistro at The Bar to feature French cuisine, local jazz musiciansMade famous as a set location for the movie "Gone Girl," The Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau has remained empty for over two years. But next month, the space will transform into a French bistro thanks to the work of Gabriele Ruggieri and his friend...
Most read 4/8/21Health board race goes to Cape County verification board3For the second time in 10 months, Cape Girardeau County has witnessed a razor-thin margin of victory in an election contest. Political newcomer Eric Becking won a seat on the countys Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees on Tuesday, with...
Two killed, 6 injured in crash in Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. -- Two people were killed and six injured in a head-on collision Tuesday in Sikeston. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. at South Main at Virginia in Sikeston, as the northbound vehicle driven...
Cape Girardeau County election resultsIn other Cape Girardeau County voting Tuesday, several county residents won election to school boards and three communities voted to forgo future elections if there are no opposed candidates. Complete but unofficial results were: n Reorganized...
Syler, Freeze reelected to county health board, Becking wins by a nose, Howard triumphs7Georganne Syler and John M. Freeze won reelection Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, with newcomer Eric Becking finishing third in the race, besting incumbent Emily Tuschhoff Collins by a single vote. Three...
