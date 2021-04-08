PR: Thomas Jefferson School (TJ) Named to Newsweeks 2021 Top 100 American Boarding School List

April 7, 2020

St. Louis, Missouri.

Thomas Jefferson Schools deliberate size and compositionalong with its rigorous liberal arts curriculumhas caught the attention of Newsweek. Placing #37 alongside boarding school heavy-hitters such as Choate Rosemary Hall, Deerfield Academy, and Phillips Andover, Thomas Jefferson School (TJ) emerges as a hidden midwestern gem. For 75 years, TJ has been a greenhouse for true intellectual growth. Its curriculum emphasizes depth in a college-preparatory core (by senior year, all subjects are studied at the AP level), and the schools size provides distinct advantages to the high-ability students it exists to serve: a close-knit community of peers from around the U.S. and around the world and a maximum of individual attention. Nestled in suburban St. Louis, Missouri, TJ is conveniently located within 20 miles of an international airport and world-renowned cultural amenities. Its midwestern warmth is accompanied by a midwestern price tag (similarly ranked peer schools in the costlier northeast run about $10,000 more). Alongside the robust academic program, boarding students also benefit from a nurturing environment in which they can learn independence, resilience, and the value of community. All of TJs graduates move on to four-year colleges and universities across the nation and abroad, where they settle in with confidence and ease.

About Thomas Jefferson School:

Founded in 1946, Thomas Jefferson School is a co-educational, non-sectarian, independent day and boarding school located in suburban St. Louis, Missouri, that educates a purposefully diverse and deliberately sized group of academically talented students spanning grades 7-12. Todays students come from Missouri as well as a number of other states and countries. Our distinguished alumni live and work all over the world. To learn more, please visit: www.tjs.org.