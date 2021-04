PR: Thomas Jefferson School (TJ) Named to Newsweek’s 2021 Top 100 American Boarding School List

April 7, 2020

St. Louis, Missouri.

Thomas Jefferson School’s deliberate size and composition—along with its rigorous liberal arts curriculum—has caught the attention of Newsweek. Placing #37 alongside boarding school heavy-hitters such as Choate Rosemary Hall, Deerfield Academy, and Phillips Andover, Thomas Jefferson School (TJ) emerges as a hidden midwestern gem. For 75 years, TJ has been a greenhouse for true intellectual growth. Its curriculum emphasizes depth in a college-preparatory core (by senior year, all subjects are studied at the AP level), and the school’s size provides distinct advantages to the high-ability students it exists to serve: a close-knit community of peers from around the U.S. and around the world and a maximum of individual attention. Nestled in suburban St. Louis, Missouri, TJ is conveniently located within 20 miles of an international airport and world-renowned cultural amenities. Its midwestern warmth is accompanied by a midwestern price tag (similarly ranked peer schools in the costlier northeast run about $10,000 more). Alongside the robust academic program, boarding students also benefit from a nurturing environment in which they can learn independence, resilience, and the value of community. All of TJ’s graduates move on to four-year colleges and universities across the nation and abroad, where they settle in with confidence and ease.

About Thomas Jefferson School:

Founded in 1946, Thomas Jefferson School is a co-educational, non-sectarian, independent day and boarding school located in suburban St. Louis, Missouri, that educates a purposefully diverse and deliberately sized group of academically talented students spanning grades 7-12. Today’s students come from Missouri as well as a number of other states and countries. Our distinguished alumni live and work all over the world. To learn more, please visit: www.tjs.org.