S. M. WILSON PROMOTES MIKE MANGIORE, CCIFP TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

City of Cape, Corps of Engineers plan to mark river wall historyThe City of Cape Girardeau and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, plan to mark the finish of $20 million in river wall improvement projects in Cape Girardeau over a 15-year period with a ceremony at the wall near the downtown...
Route J in Madison, Perry counties reducedVarious sections of Route J in Madison and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the roadway, replace culverts and make shoulder improvements. These sections are from Highway 72 in...
Sikeston DPS: Report of shots fired at Walmart not trueA false report Tuesday indcated shots had been fired at a Walmart in Sikeston, Missouri. A social media post from Sikeston Department of Public Safety around 1 p.m., though, said there had been no shots fired or weapon seen at the store. There had...
Cape Girardeau County election resultsIn other Cape Girardeau County voting Tuesday, several county residents won election to school boards and three communities voted to forgo future elections if there are no opposed candidates. Complete but unofficial results were: n Reorganized...
Syler, Freeze reelected to county health board, Becking wins by a nose, Howard triumphs2Georganne Syler and John M. Freeze won reelection Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, with newcomer Eric Becking finishing third in the race, besting incumbent Emily Tuschhoff Collins by a single vote. Three...
Cape Girardeau natives with ties to Baylor celebrate Bears' national titleThe Baylor Bears won the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, and those in Cape Girardeau with ties to the university are in celebration mode. The Bears came out swinging early in Monday's championship game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, starting...
Alleged Bollinger County murder victim identified by sheriff's office5Bollinger County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who was allegedly murdered by two Marble Hill, Missouri, residents last week. Joshua Taylor, 32, a developmentally disabled man, was found dead early Friday morning at a residence...
Jackson school board members win new terms2Jackson School District board members Sheila King and Kelly Waller won reelection in Tuesday's school board election, easily defeating challengers Richard "Rick" Murray and Charles "Charlie" Wallgren. With 100% of the district's 21 precincts...
Cairns, McDonald elected to Cape Girardeau School BoardKyle McDonald, current school board president, has been reelected to another three-year term in the 4,330-student Cape Girardeau district. Newcomer Paul Cairns was the top finisher of the five candidates running. Two three-year seats were up in this...
Jackson voters reelect mayor and aldermenThere will be no new faces on the Jackson Board of Aldermen this year as incumbent board members Katy Liley and Tommy Kimbel won reelection to new two-year terms Tuesday, defeating challenges from Matthew Ellison and Steven Lee, respectively....
Turnbow elected Sikeston mayor; Baker wins Ward 2 council seatBENTON, Mo. -- The mayor's race in Sikeston, Missouri, was decided along with other school and tax issues during Tuesday's general municipal election in Scott County. The following results, which were provided by Scott County Clerk Rita Milam's...
Upchurch, Gaines elected to Woodland School BoardIn perhaps the most hotly contested race in Bollinger County, Matt Upchurch and Jarrett "Boone" Gaines have been elected to fill the two open seats on Woodland School Board. Eight candidates vied for the two seats. Upchurch received 162 votes; and...
Perry County election results are inPerry County, Missouri, voters elected one person to the Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees and three trustees to the county's health department board. Also up for election were two school board seats. Complete but unofficial results...
State to sponsor virus testing in Cape Girardeau in coming monthsState-sponsored community COVID-19 testing events will begin at selected locations around the state, with Cape Girardeau among the sites. The events will occur Sundays in Cape Girardeau -- April 25, May 2 and 16 and June 6 and 20 -- from 11 a.m. to...
Salvation Army to host vaccine clinic SaturdayThe Salvation Army will be hosting the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be a limited amount of vaccinations available, so those wishing to receive a vaccine dose...
Jackson Aldermen consider ways to keep cars from hitting store1The best way to keep vehicles from jumping the curb and hitting Jones Drug Store in Jackson may also be the simplest and most affordable solution -- parallel parking. Vehicles have crashed into the drugstore on Court Street, just west of the old...
Cape Girardeau police respond to stabbing Monday nightCape Girardeau police responded to a report of a stabbing Monday night. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were dispatched at approximately 7:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Louis Street for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a man...
Sikeston man sentenced to 12 years for meth distributionA Sikeston, Missouri, man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine. United States District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Jimmy Warf, 46, a news release from the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri...
Man arrested for fleeing Cape Girardeau police on off-road motorcycle identifiedA man who was arrested Sunday for allegedly fleeing from police on an off-road motorcycle has been identified. Jarad Bass, 32, of Jackson was arrested following a pursuit with police officers Sunday in Cape Girardeau. Bass is charged with the class...
Two killed, 6 injured in crash in SikestonSIKESTON Two people were killed and six injured in a head-on collision Tuesday in Sikeston. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. at South Main at Virginia in Sikeston, as the northbound vehicle driven by...
Robin Carnahan to be nominated as GSA headPresident Joe Biden announced Tuesday he intends to nominate a former Missouri secretary of state as administrator of the General Services Administration. Robin Carnahan was secretary of state from 2016 to 2020 and led State and Local Government...
Local News 4/6/21Aldermen hear concerns but approve rezoning requestAlthough several nearby residents objected, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted 6-1 Monday night to rezone nearly 11 acres along Ridge Road east of the Bent Creek Subdivision in order to allow construction of duplexes on the property. The vote...
Most read 4/6/21'Tiny homes' concept sparks discussion at Cape Council38The Cape Girardeau City Council wants to hear from the community about a tiny homes village concept, offered as a potential cost-effective response to chronic homelessness. A significant portion of Mondays meeting in council chambers was...
Most read 4/6/21Police respond to hit-and-run in downtown Cape1Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in downtown Cape Giradeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, an argument between two motorists reportedly took place at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of North...
Most read 4/5/212 charged with murder in Bollinger CountyTwo Bollinger County, Missouri, residents have been charged with first-degree murder. According to a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriffs Office, at 12:59 a.m. Friday, the sheriffs office received a 911 call in reference to an...
Most read 4/3/21Jackson welcomes home Colton Friese following October accident3Colton Friese, 20, rides in a parade in his honor Friday evening at Jackson City Park accompanied by fire engines from Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Gordonville and many well-wishers. Friese was critically injured in a multiple-vehicle accident Oct....
Most read 4/2/21Jobs going unfilled in Cape Girardeau city government4Citing a story written last week by Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz on unfilled jobs in the fast-food industry, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox indicates the problem of employment vacancies is also being seen at City Hall. Fox said...
Most read 4/2/21Broadway Theatre fire under investigation for arson, local not-for-profit still hopes to renovate5The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating Wednesday's fire at the former Broadway Theatre building as a possible case of arson. Despite the damage, a local not-for-profit still hopes to be able preserve and renovate the theater....
S. M. WILSON PROMOTES MIKE MANGIORE, CCIFP TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Mike Mangiore, CCIFP to Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2021. He replaces Mike Dohle who is set to fully retire in 2021 and has held the role for more than two decades.
Mangiore has been with S. M. Wilson for 10 years, most recently as Controller. He is a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional (CCIFP) with 15 years of financial management experience. Mangiore has a B.A. and M.A. in Accounting, from Truman State University and an M.B.A. from Fontbonne University. He is also active in the community as a board member for Ready Readers and the Gateway Earned Income Tax Community Coalition.
We are excited to add Mike to the executive leadership team. His financial background and extensive experience in accounting and controls, coupled with his business focus to support growth align with S. M. Wilsons strategic plan, says Amy Berg, president.
The announcement is part of a multi-year succession plan and coincides with the companys 100th anniversary. Dohle has served as a mentor for Mangiore in the preceding years, working together to lead financial operations and support strategic growth initiatives within the firm.
S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis, MO and offices in Edwardsville, IL. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.
