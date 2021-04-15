A Look Back

*Menu
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Published Saturday, April 16, 1955, pg. 5 City fishin'. These early birds got results. This fine string of 18 crappie was taken early today on minnows at the lagoon, Capaha Park, by, from the left, Charles Meyer, 1408 Bessie Street; Carl Ritter, 1257 Rockwood Drive and Jimmy Sides, 1403 Bessie Street. They used just 12 minnows, but Meyer took one crappie on a No. 3 lazy Ike. It's doorstep catches like these that make roaming anglers throw away their fishing gear.
(G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
