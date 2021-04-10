Senior Moments: Duolingo For Seniors A Guide to Teen Dialect
This month, Ive decided to put myself to use. After all, thats what Im here for, right? So you can learn from and see things from a young persons viewpoint? So this month, Ive concocted a list of all the lingo us teens are using. I hope you enjoy seeing into my and my peers minds; use at your own risk!
no-scope (v.): to make a particularly hurtful jab at someone
Example: Ryan just big time no-scoped his friend for his ugly haircut!
high-key (adj.): many people use this in a superlative context, or to accentuate their excitement
Example: Im high-key excited for prom.
low-key (adj.): as the opposite of high-key, this phrase is often used to denote a guilty pleasure or a fact contrary to popular belief; similar to kind of
Example: Im actually low-key excited for the second season of Outer Banks.
yeet (v.): to throw something with excessive force; often used as an onomatopoeia
Example: Sam just yeeted a pencil at his friend.
swag (excl.): this word is used as a reaction word, the same way cool is used
Example: Person A: Taylor Swift just released a new album. Person B: Oh, swag.
drip (n.): this refers to style, specifically to expensive and gaudy clothing
Example: Shes in head-to-toe Gucci shes got some drip.
flex (v.): to show off
Example: They got new Airpods for Christmas, and they wear them everywhere to flex.
icy (adj.): an outfit with lots of jewelry and/or jewels
Example: Dababys outfit at the Grammys was so icy, dude.
skrrt (v.): to leave quickly
Example: Whoa, its already 10 oclock? Time to skrrt skrrt out of here.
ghost (v.): to stop all communication with someone
Example: I thought she was going to ask me out, but she ghosted me, and I havent heard from her since.
tea (n.): gossip
Example: Tell me all the tea about their breakup.
extra (adj.): unnecessarily extravagant
Example: His shoes have three different patterns and light up on the bottom. Hes so extra.
shook (adj.): surprised or shaken up
Example: When the soft-spoken Mrs. Barger yelled at the annoying student, I was shook.
basic (adj.): someone who follows all the trends
Example: He just took a picture of his Starbucks hes basic.
salty (adj.): upset about something that was intended as a joke or in good fun
Example: Ryan just no-scoped him, and he got salty.
woke (adj.): socially and politically aware
Example: I thought Old Man McGugket was out of it, but hes actually pretty woke.
no cap (excl.): typically used to mean I cant even lie
Example: That song is so good, no cap.
slaps (v.): used to describe music that is really good
Example: Meghan Thee Stallions new song slaps.
throwing shade (v.): to express that someone is speaking poorly about someone else
Example: Elena was throwing shade after she and her best friend got into a fight.
sus (adj.): to describe someone as lying
Example: He said he was telling the truth, but did you see him blush? He was being mad sus.
Best of luck using these out in the real world! I hope you get to flex your newfound understanding of todays slang soon. Its lowkey easy to throw these words around, and I just know youre going to be great at it, no cap.
Greta Ripperda is a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. She is the firstborn of four and enjoys reading, hiking, spending time with family and making music.
-
Becking certified as winner of last Cape County PHC seatAfter a count conducted Thursday and Friday by the Cape Girardeau County election verification board, chiropractor Eric Becking was certified as the winner of the third and last four-year seat open on the county's public health center (PHC) board of...
-
Longtime umpire Paul Friga remembered as iconic figure in sports circlesAlfred "Paul" Friga, of Chaffee, will be remembered fondly by his friends and family, but he may be remembered most for the impact he made through sports. Friga, 67, was well-known in the Southeast Missouri region for officiating high school and...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/12/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from April 8 meeting n Minutes from closed session meeting from April 8 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
-
State enters Phase 3 of coronavirus vaccine plan3Thursday is the day many Missourians have been awaiting. The state enters Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan today, meaning all Missourians are eligible to receive the vaccine. To accommodate various groups, area health care providers are...
-
Restart to begin this summer for Cape's Capaha Park Rose Garden2The Rose Garden in Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park, originally established in 1954, will be back but it's going to take a little while, reports Julia Jones, the city's director of parks and recreation. Rosebushes were removed from the site Jan. 11 by...
-
-
City hopeful Broadway will reopen soon following fire2The 800 block of Broadway, closed since March 31 when fire damaged the vacant Broadway Theatre building, could reopen "in the next few days," according to Molly Mehner, Cape Girardeau's deputy city manager. The fire caused extensive damage to the...
-
The final five: Cape Girardeau city manager search narrows3With GovHR USA consultant Mark Peterson present, the Cape Girardeau City Council, meeting in closed session, selected five finalists Monday in its search for a successor for retiring city manager Scott Meyer. Peterson, a former longtime city manager...
-
Riverside Regional Library presents annual report to commissionersCape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday received the 2020 annual report from Riverside Regional Library. Library director Jeff Trinkle told commissioners he and the rest of the library administration were very proud of the fact they were able...
-
John Link to begin state position after retirement from Jackson district2Jackson School District superintendent John Link, who will retire from the district at the end of June, won't be retired long. On July 1, he will become the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's supervisor of instruction in...
-
Scott City awarded grant from State of MissouriThe Missouri Department of Economic Development announced this week it has awarded Scott City $685,125 in a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). "The grant is for long-term recovery," said Ashton Kever, communications director for MDED....
-
-
Le Bistro at The Bar to feature French cuisine, local jazz musiciansMade famous as a set location for the movie "Gone Girl," The Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau has remained empty for over two years. But next month, the space will transform into a French bistro thanks to the work of Gabriele Ruggieri and his friend...
-
U.S. Sen. Blunt meets with school, local officials to discuss school reopeningsCOVID-19s effect on education, and learning how schools and students dealt with the pandemic, brought U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to Cape Girardeau on Wednesday. Blunt visited Central High School to be a part of a discussion with teachers, administrators...
-
Health board race goes to Cape County verification board3For the second time in 10 months, Cape Girardeau County has witnessed a razor-thin margin of victory in an election contest. Political newcomer Eric Becking won a seat on the countys Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees on Tuesday, with...
-
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of murder in 2018 Hardee's shootingA Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of murder Wednesday afternoon in a 2018 shooting incident at a Hardees restaurant. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Ben Lewis who presided over the two-day bench trial found Anthony Levar Sinks, 43,...
-
Ninth annual Broadway sculpture exhibition kicks off Thursday1The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the citys ninth public art outdoor sculpture exhibition Thursday. The show will consist of seven pieces along the Broadway corridor for one year, culminating in early April 2022....
-
Former Notre Dame student creates online performanceFormer Notre Dame Regional High School student, Kate Zibluk, is co-curating and co-creating a performance based project called "Out of Caution: The Next Generation," to be streamed online in conjunction with The Brick Theater in New York City. A...
-
Crisp Museum hosts 43rd annual High School Art ExhibitionHigh school students in grades 11 and 12 from throughout the region recenty had the opportunity to submit their artwork to Crisp Museum at Southeast's River Campus. The exhibit, titled "Exhibiting Excellence," showcased art pieces from local high...
-
-
-
Stoddard County voters decide posts, referendumsStoddard County, Missouri, voters made several decisions in Tuesday's election, including Puxico voters rejecting a bond issue for a new elementary school. Twelve percent of voters turned out in the county to vote Tuesday. In Puxico, Proposition...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/8/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from April 5 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
Photo Gallery 4/8/212021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening receptionPeople gathered outside of the Vasterling Suites for the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Speakers from the local government, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Old...
-
Photo Gallery 4/8/21American Duchess stops in Cape GirardeauThe American Duchess river cruise paddlewheeler docked on the river walk in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, April 8, 2021. It is the first ship that has stopped in Cape since the pandemic began, according to Emily Hagan of Visit Cape. She said that...
-
Two killed, 6 injured in crash in Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. -- Two people were killed and six injured in a head-on collision Tuesday in Sikeston. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. at South Main at Virginia in Sikeston, as the northbound vehicle driven...
-
Syler, Freeze reelected to county health board, Becking wins by a nose, Howard triumphs7Georganne Syler and John M. Freeze won reelection Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, with newcomer Eric Becking finishing third in the race, besting incumbent Emily Tuschhoff Collins by a single vote. Three...
-
Alleged Bollinger County murder victim identified by sheriff's office7Bollinger County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who was allegedly murdered by two Marble Hill, Missouri, residents last week. Joshua Taylor, 32, a developmentally disabled man, was found dead early Friday morning at a residence...
-
Most read 4/6/21'Tiny homes' concept sparks discussion at Cape Council59The Cape Girardeau City Council wants to hear from the community about a tiny homes village concept, offered as a potential cost-effective response to chronic homelessness. A significant portion of Mondays meeting in council chambers was...
-
Most read 4/6/21Police respond to hit-and-run in downtown Cape1Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in downtown Cape Giradeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, an argument between two motorists reportedly took place at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of North...
-
Most read 4/5/212 charged with murder in Bollinger CountyTwo Bollinger County, Missouri, residents have been charged with first-degree murder. According to a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriffs Office, at 12:59 a.m. Friday, the sheriffs office received a 911 call in reference to an...
-