Life is Sweet: Maple sugaring with the Gihring family

Health board race goes to Cape County verification boardFor the second time in 10 months, Cape Girardeau County has witnessed a razor-thin margin of victory in an election contest. Political newcomer Eric Becking won a seat on the countys Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees on Tuesday, with...
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of murder in 2018 Hardee's shootingA Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of murder Wednesday afternoon in a 2018 shooting incident at a Hardees restaurant. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Ben Lewis who presided over the two-day bench trial found Anthony Levar Sinks, 43,...
Ninth annual Broadway sculpture exhibition kicks off ThursdayThe Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the citys ninth public art outdoor sculpture exhibition Thursday. The show will consist of seven pieces along the Broadway corridor for one year, culminating in early April 2022....
U.S. Sen. Blunt meets with school, local officials to discuss school reopeningsCOVID-19s effect on education, and learning how schools and students dealt with the pandemic, brought U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to Cape Girardeau on Wednesday. Blunt visited Central High School to be a part of a discussion with teachers, administrators...
Former Notre Dame student creates online performanceFormer Notre Dame Regional High School student, Kate Zibluk, is co-curating and co-creating a performance based project called "Out of Caution: The Next Generation," to be streamed online in conjunction with The Brick Theater in New York City. A...
Crisp Museum hosts 43rd annual High School Art ExhibitionHigh school students in grades 11 and 12 from throughout the region recenty had the opportunity to submit their artwork to Crisp Museum at Southeast's River Campus. The exhibit, titled "Exhibiting Excellence," showcased art pieces from local high...
Stoddard County voters decide posts, referendumsStoddard County, Missouri, voters made several decisions in Tuesday's election, including Puxico voters rejecting a bond issue for a new elementary school. Twelve percent of voters turned out in the county to vote Tuesday. In Puxico, Proposition...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/8/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from April 5 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Chaffee Council OKs expenditure for fire house additionThe Chaffee (Missouri) City Council has voted to approve $29,027 as final payment on a 35-foot-by-35-foot metal addition, which was completed last week, to the municipal fire station at 222 N. Main St. The addition, according to city administrator...
Two killed, 6 injured in crash in Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. -- Two people were killed and six injured in a head-on collision Tuesday in Sikeston. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. at South Main at Virginia in Sikeston, as the northbound vehicle driven...
Jackson school board members win new terms2Jackson School District board members Sheila King and Kelly Waller won reelection in Tuesday's school board election, easily defeating challengers Richard "Rick" Murray and Charles "Charlie" Wallgren. With 100% of the district's 21 precincts...
City of Cape, Corps of Engineers plan to mark river wall historyThe City of Cape Girardeau and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, plan to mark the finish of $20 million in river wall improvement projects in Cape Girardeau over a 15-year period with a ceremony at the wall near the downtown...
Route J in Madison, Perry counties reducedVarious sections of Route J in Madison and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the roadway, replace culverts and make shoulder improvements. These sections are from Highway 72 in...
Sikeston DPS: Report of shots fired at Walmart not trueA false report Tuesday indcated shots had been fired at a Walmart in Sikeston, Missouri. A social media post from Sikeston Department of Public Safety around 1 p.m., though, said there had been no shots fired or weapon seen at the store. There had...
Cape Girardeau County election resultsIn other Cape Girardeau County voting Tuesday, several county residents won election to school boards and three communities voted to forgo future elections if there are no opposed candidates. Complete but unofficial results were: n Reorganized...
Syler, Freeze reelected to county health board, Becking wins by a nose, Howard triumphs7Georganne Syler and John M. Freeze won reelection Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, with newcomer Eric Becking finishing third in the race, besting incumbent Emily Tuschhoff Collins by a single vote. Three...
Cape Girardeau natives with ties to Baylor celebrate Bears' national titleThe Baylor Bears won the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, and those in Cape Girardeau with ties to the university are in celebration mode. The Bears came out swinging early in Monday's championship game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, starting...
Alleged Bollinger County murder victim identified by sheriff's office6Bollinger County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who was allegedly murdered by two Marble Hill, Missouri, residents last week. Joshua Taylor, 32, a developmentally disabled man, was found dead early Friday morning at a residence...
Cairns, McDonald elected to Cape Girardeau School BoardKyle McDonald, current school board president, has been reelected to another three-year term in the 4,330-student Cape Girardeau district. Newcomer Paul Cairns was the top finisher of the five candidates running. Two three-year seats were up in this...
Jackson voters reelect mayor and aldermenThere will be no new faces on the Jackson Board of Aldermen this year as incumbent board members Katy Liley and Tommy Kimbel won reelection to new two-year terms Tuesday, defeating challenges from Matthew Ellison and Steven Lee, respectively....
Turnbow elected Sikeston mayor; Baker wins Ward 2 council seat1BENTON, Mo. -- The mayor's race in Sikeston, Missouri, was decided along with other school and tax issues during Tuesday's general municipal election in Scott County. The following results, which were provided by Scott County Clerk Rita Milam's...
Upchurch, Gaines elected to Woodland School BoardIn perhaps the most hotly contested race in Bollinger County, Matt Upchurch and Jarrett "Boone" Gaines have been elected to fill the two open seats on Woodland School Board. Eight candidates vied for the two seats. Upchurch received 162 votes; and...
'Tiny homes' concept sparks discussion at Cape Council39The Cape Girardeau City Council wants to hear from the community about a tiny homes village concept, offered as a potential cost-effective response to chronic homelessness. A significant portion of Mondays meeting in council chambers was...
Police respond to hit-and-run in downtown Cape1Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in downtown Cape Giradeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, an argument between two motorists reportedly took place at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of North...
2 charged with murder in Bollinger CountyTwo Bollinger County, Missouri, residents have been charged with first-degree murder. According to a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriffs Office, at 12:59 a.m. Friday, the sheriffs office received a 911 call in reference to an...
Jackson welcomes home Colton Friese following October accident3Colton Friese, 20, rides in a parade in his honor Friday evening at Jackson City Park accompanied by fire engines from Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Gordonville and many well-wishers. Friese was critically injured in a multiple-vehicle accident Oct....
Jobs going unfilled in Cape Girardeau city government4Citing a story written last week by Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz on unfilled jobs in the fast-food industry, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox indicates the problem of employment vacancies is also being seen at City Hall. Fox said...
Broadway Theatre fire under investigation for arson, local not-for-profit still hopes to renovate5The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating Wednesday's fire at the former Broadway Theatre building as a possible case of arson. Despite the damage, a local not-for-profit still hopes to be able preserve and renovate the theater....
Life is Sweet: Maple sugaring with the Gihring family
I step into the Sugar Shack, a small, wooden building at the edge of the driveway of Mark and Christal Gihrings home near Altenburg, Mo. Outside, the temperature is in the forties during early March, and inside, with the wood-burning fire, it is warm. Sap bubbles in the long, rectangular evaporator, brown boiling down to reach 66% sugar, thin. The light coming in from the framed window lets you see the hazy smoke settling in the sugar air. Breathe in. It smells like maple.
I am at the Gihrings family farm, where they make maple syrup from the sap of the maple trees across the more than 300 acres of land they own. The farm came to Marks family when his mothers first husband passed away; it had been in his family since the 1880s. This year, the Gihrings tapped approximately 650 trees and made close to 150 gallons of maple syrup, a low amount for the number of taps they put out, due to squirrels chewing through the lines. Christal says with the number of trees they tapped this year, they should have collected approximately 200 gallons of syrup if it hadnt been for the squirrels.
No matter how much the trees make throughout the season, enjoying their product is a family pastime.
I think its neat to see something come from a tree and go all the way to your table and use it, Christal says. We use it everyday. It sets on the counter and gets used in something every day.
Mark, a science teacher and school bus driver, loves maple syrup; Christal says it was their familys one splurge each week at the grocery store before they started making their own. Because of his love for the syrup and his fathers love for it, the Gihrings began maple sugaring in 2009, when Mark realized they had many maple trees on their property and could try their own hand at the process. That year, they purchased 20 spiles and boiled the sap in iron kettles. Each year, they tapped a few more trees. Now, with more than 600 tapped trees, they have a line system that goes between each tree and carries the sap to a central collection point.
Throughout the years as they have expanded their operation, they have taught themselves about the process through online research and by connecting with other people throughout the region who know about maple sugaring. Christal says the profit from the syrup helped her to be a homemaker while raising their four children; now, she also works part-time at an accounting firm.
The maple sugaring season begins in early January and usually lasts six to eight weeks, depending upon how often the temperatures freeze. Mark says the freeze-thaw cycle creates the pressure that makes the sap flow, and as the season progresses, the syrup gets darker due to more amino acids and minerals present in the sap. The flavor, too, changes, from sweet and mild to rich and robust. It is a labor-intensive process: A 50-gallon barrel of sap makes one gallon of syrup.
For the Gihrings, maple sugaring is a family endeavor: The Gihrings four children help cut and stack wood for the evaporators fire, collect sap in the woods and do other chores around the house during maple sugaring season while Mark and Christal are in the sugar shack boiling the sap. Its a process Jedediah Gihring, 10 years old and the youngest of the Gihring children, says he enjoys.
Well, were outside most of the day, and [we] get to collect sap with [Dad], go out in the woods. And sit in [the sugar shack], Jedediah says of what he likes about the process.
Trees can be tapped according to their size; bigger trees can be tapped two or three times in one season. Christal compares the trees giving sap to humans giving blood: She says a tree can give a certain percentage of sap and then heal its tap hole each year, enabling it to give sap again in the future.
After the sap is collected from the central collection point, the Gihrings bring it in a tank to the sugar shack, where a reverse osmosis machine pulls half of the water out of the sap before they cook it, making the process more efficient and using half of the firewood they normally would. After the sap reaches 66% sugar, which they measure with a hydrometer, they put it in jars and seal it. Then, its ready to eat or sell.
Mark says one of his favorite parts of maple sugaring is having other people enjoy something he makes. Within this process, he says he has little control over how it tastes that is dependent upon the weather and soil. He enjoys, however, curating what the earth provides.
What do I enjoy the most? Just producing something thats so good yourself, Mark says. I like being in the woods. I mean, theres something very relaxing about being out here, just completely I say by myself with the family. I like that part of it because a lot of the times, Ill be working [to collect the sap], and the kids will just be off exploring. And the syrup is just so good.
Want to try Gihring Family Farm maple syrup or tour their operation?
Reach out to Mark or Christal Gihring at gihringfamilyfarm.com.