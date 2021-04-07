Make a Difference in a Young Persons Life: Mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Make a Difference in a Young Persons Life: Mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters
Kaylin Maney, a Little Sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, just turned 16 and is hoping to pass her drivers license test this week. To celebrate the occasion, she is at the mall with Debbie Sabella, her Big Sister mentor, shopping before they go to Olive Garden for lunch.
Shopping and eating at restaurants are two of Maneys and Sabellas favorite activities to do together. The Big/Little match has known each other for nearly two years now, since Summer 2019.
Ive learned to be more social because I dont really like talking to people, but I just learn how to come out of my shell more and just be a good person to people, Maney says of how she has grown by being involved with the organization.
She was already a really good person, her Big Sister Debbie Sabella is quick to say. Shes so good. [Shes] just got such a good heart.
Before mentoring Maney, Sabella mentored a younger child who moved away from the region. For a few years, Sabella wasnt involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, but when she heard a sermon at her church about reaching out to others, she felt moved to sign up for the program again. This time, she wanted to mentor a teenager.
Maney, too, had been involved with the program before her and Sabella were matched, placed with multiple Big Sisters throughout the years who were college students and often had time conflicts. Maney says she enjoys being able to hang out all the time with Sabella, as opposed to the more limited time her mentors had in the past.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary in Southeast Missouri and has approximately 200 mentors throughout the region, a number that has been down during the pandemic from the normal 250 Big/Little matches. Bigs, as the mentors are called, range in age from high school students to people who are retired. Littles, as the mentees are called, are identified by referrals from Cape Girardeau Public Schools and community nonprofits, as well as by word of mouth when families share their positive experiences in the program with each other.
Our purpose is to fuel young peoples pursuit of meaningful, stable and independent lives, says Ashley Seiler, executive director of the Southern Region of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri. We ultimately want our Littles to just be able to fulfill whatever kind of desire and dream that they want. And we think that that can be accomplished through relationships.
Bigs commit to spending four to six hours each month with their little for a minimum of one year. Seiler says the organization encourages mentors to do day-to-day types of activities with mentees, such as walking the dog, going to the park or baking cookies.
Some people have a misconception about what it takes to be a mentor, that they have to do extravagant things with kids or they have to have special qualities, and the fact of the matter is, thats not true, Seiler says. Spending time and developing a relationship with someone, it doesnt really matter what skills you have or in terms of training or things like that. It really is just doing everyday things with kids to help them feel cared about and loved and encouraged. And almost anyone can do that.
And so thats what Sabella does. In addition to shopping and eating out together, the two also enjoy going to the movies, and Sabella has watched Maney cheer at basketball games. While at the mall for Maneys birthday outing, Sabella comments on the ways she has seen Maney grow as a person throughout their mentoring relationship, commending Maney for stepping outside of her comfort zone at school through becoming a cheerleader and class president.
Its for reasons like this that Maney encourages people to get involved with the program. She says because of their steady presence in mentees lives, mentors can be a really good influence on people who are younger or less fortunate than her.
Sabella agrees, and says there are advantages to being several generations older than her mentee.
Im older, but I probably have more time now than I had when my family was young. And theres no age limit to this, and she doesnt care, I dont think cause when I first met her, I said, Im sorry you got the grandma. She doesnt seem to mind, so I think that its okay, Sabella says. I just think that you get out of it what you put into it. Were learning about each other.
Interested in being a Big Brother or Big Sister?
Visit bbbsemo.org/volunteer/ for more information or to apply. After you apply, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri will interview you, conduct a background check and provide training before matching you with a Little Brother or Little Sister who has similar interests. Once youre matched, you can begin meeting virtually for the time being, with hopes to move to in-person mentoring as soon as concerns with the pandemic allow.
-
Syler, Freeze reelected to county health board, Becking wins by a nose, Howard triumphsGeorganne Syler and John M. Freeze won reelection Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, with newcomer Eric Becking finishing third in the race, besting incumbent Emily Tuschhoff Collins by a single vote. Three...
-
Cape Girardeau natives with ties to Baylor celebrate Bears' national titleThe Baylor Bears won the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, and those in Cape Girardeau with ties to the university are in celebration mode. The Bears came out swinging early in Monday's championship game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, starting...
-
Cairns, McDonald elected to Cape Girardeau School BoardKyle McDonald, current school board president, has been reelected to another three-year term in the 4,330-student Cape Girardeau district. Newcomer Paul Cairns was the top finisher of the five candidates running. Two three-year seats were up in this...
-
Alleged Bollinger County murder victim identified by sheriff's office5Bollinger County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who was allegedly murdered by two Marble Hill, Missouri, residents last week. Joshua Taylor, 32, a developmentally disabled man, was found dead early Friday morning at a residence...
-
Jackson school board members win new termsJackson School District board members Sheila King and Kelly Waller won reelection in Tuesday's school board election, easily defeating challengers Richard "Rick" Murray and Charles "Charlie" Wallgren. With 100% of the district's 21 precincts...
-
-
City of Cape, Corps of Engineers plan to mark river wall historyThe City of Cape Girardeau and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, plan to mark the finish of $20 million in river wall improvement projects in Cape Girardeau over a 15-year period with a ceremony at the wall near the downtown...
-
State to sponsor virus testing in Cape Girardeau in coming monthsState-sponsored community COVID-19 testing events will begin at selected locations around the state, with Cape Girardeau among the sites. The events will occur Sundays in Cape Girardeau -- April 25, May 2 and 16 and June 6 and 20 -- from 11 a.m. to...
-
Salvation Army to host vaccine clinic SaturdayThe Salvation Army will be hosting the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be a limited amount of vaccinations available, so those wishing to receive a vaccine dose...
-
Jackson Aldermen consider ways to keep cars from hitting storeThe best way to keep vehicles from jumping the curb and hitting Jones Drug Store in Jackson may also be the simplest and most affordable solution -- parallel parking. Vehicles have crashed into the drugstore on Court Street, just west of the old...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau police respond to stabbing Monday nightCape Girardeau police responded to a report of a stabbing Monday night. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were dispatched at approximately 7:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Louis Street for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a man...
-
Sikeston man sentenced to 12 years for meth distributionA Sikeston, Missouri, man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine. United States District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Jimmy Warf, 46, a news release from the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri...
-
Man arrested for fleeing Cape Girardeau police on off-road motorcycle identifiedA man who was arrested Sunday for allegedly fleeing from police on an off-road motorcycle has been identified. Jarad Bass, 32, of Jackson was arrested following a pursuit with police officers Sunday in Cape Girardeau. Bass is charged with the class...
-
Sikeston DPS: Report of shots fired at Walmart not trueA false report Tuesday indcated shots had been fired at a Walmart in Sikeston, Missouri. A social media post from Sikeston Department of Public Safety around 1 p.m., though, said there had been no shots fired or weapon seen at the store. There had...
-
Perry County election results are inPerry County, Missouri, voters elected one person to the Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees and three trustees to the county's health department board. Also up for election were two school board seats. Complete but unofficial results...
-
Jackson voters reelect mayor and aldermenThere will be no new faces on the Jackson Board of Aldermen this year as incumbent board members Katy Liley and Tommy Kimbel won reelection to new two-year terms Tuesday, defeating challenges from Matthew Ellison and Steven Lee, respectively....
-
Robin Carnahan to be nominated as GSA headPresident Joe Biden announced Tuesday he intends to nominate a former Missouri secretary of state as administrator of the General Services Administration. Robin Carnahan was secretary of state from 2016 to 2020 and led State and Local Government...
-
Aldermen hear concerns but approve rezoning requestAlthough several nearby residents objected, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted 6-1 Monday night to rezone nearly 11 acres along Ridge Road east of the Bent Creek Subdivision in order to allow construction of duplexes on the property. The vote...
-
'Tiny homes' concept sparks discussion at Cape Council36The Cape Girardeau City Council wants to hear from the community about a tiny homes village concept, offered as a potential cost-effective response to chronic homelessness. A significant portion of Mondays meeting in council chambers was...
-
Work on upgrading bandshells in Cape, Jackson nearing completion1Cape Girardeau Countys two largest cities are zeroing in on finishing up work to upgrade the experience of attending municipal band concerts at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Cape Girardeau and the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson. **...
-
Coffee shop pushes back opening day because of Broadway Theatre fireSpeakeasy Coffee Co. sustained damage and set back its opening by a few weeks because of the fire Wednesday that damaged the former Broadway Theatre building in Cape Girardeau. Suzanne Hightower CEO, owner and creator of Speakeasy Coffee, 811...
-
-
Police respond to hit-and-run in downtown Cape1Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in downtown Cape Giradeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, an argument between two motorists reportedly took place at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of North...
-
Most read 4/5/212 charged with murder in Bollinger CountyTwo Bollinger County, Missouri, residents have been charged with first-degree murder. According to a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriffs Office, at 12:59 a.m. Friday, the sheriffs office received a 911 call in reference to an...
-
-
Most read 4/3/21Jackson welcomes home Colton Friese following October accident3Colton Friese, 20, rides in a parade in his honor Friday evening at Jackson City Park accompanied by fire engines from Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Gordonville and many well-wishers. Friese was critically injured in a multiple-vehicle accident Oct....
-
Most read 4/2/21Jobs going unfilled in Cape Girardeau city government4Citing a story written last week by Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz on unfilled jobs in the fast-food industry, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox indicates the problem of employment vacancies is also being seen at City Hall. Fox said...
-
Most read 4/2/21Broadway Theatre fire under investigation for arson, local not-for-profit still hopes to renovate5The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating Wednesday's fire at the former Broadway Theatre building as a possible case of arson. Despite the damage, a local not-for-profit still hopes to be able preserve and renovate the theater....
-
Most read 4/1/21Crews battle fire at former Broadway Theatre6Multiple fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday evening at the former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief Brad Dillow, at approximately 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of...
-
Most read 4/1/21Two men assist Cape police in catching assault suspect6Two men assisted Cape Girardeau police with apprehending a suspect accused of assaulting a woman on Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail near the 1300 block of Mount Auburn Road. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, a woman was jogging on the trail at...