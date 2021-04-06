The Story that Needs to Be Told

Working with seniors is normally a wonderful experience. I enjoy the opportunity to help them with their issues and learn from them. History comes alive when you get to hear about it from those who lived it. Hearing about their adventures and family history is amazing.

However, there is a dark side to some stories. Sometimes, they discuss abuse they have endured. Usually, it is far in the past, and they are sharing their story of survival and strength. Sometimes, it is current, and they are asking for help.

The state of Missouri has an easy way to report suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation of a senior or other vulnerable adult. There is a toll-free number at 1 (800) 392-0210, or you can report non-emergency issues online at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) website, health.mo.gov/safety/abuse/#aps. As a mandated reporter, I have reported on several occasions and have found the staff to be very helpful and kind in taking the information.

There are Adult Protective Service (APS) workers throughout the state, and the ones I have dealt with always try to help in any way they can. They are trained to work with seniors to determine which services may be needed. As long as the person is competent, they are allowed to make choices and have input on what services they want and those they do not want. According to the DHSS website, protective services are provided on behalf of eligible adults who are unable to manage their own affairs, carry out the activities of daily living, or protect themselves from abuse, neglect or exploitation, which may result in harm or in a hazard to themselves or others.

The purpose of Adult Protective Services is to promote independence, maximize client choice and provide for meaningful client input for preferences, keep the adult at home by providing quality alternatives to institutional care, and empower the older adult to attain or maintain optimal self-determination.

So what constitutes abuse, neglect or exploitation? Abuse can fall into several categories that could include physical, financial, sexual or emotional components; many times, it is several things going on at once. Physical abuse can include hitting, kicking, pinching, choking, or any behavior that results in pain or injuries such as bruises, cuts, or broken bones. The abuse can instill fear in the person being hurt; that fear can be used by an abuser to isolate the person or to force the abused into doing what they want. Threats of physical pain or destruction of property, intimidation and humiliation are types of emotional or psychological abuse. Sexual abuse is any unwanted sexual contact including all inappropriate touching, rape, taking explicit pictures or exposing themselves to someone.

Financial exploitation is when someone improperly uses or takes a senior or a person with disabilitys money, property or assets. This includes using cash or credit cards without permission, coercing the changing of a will or property transfer, or forging or forcing the signature of another person.

Neglect can take several forms. It can fail to help a senior attend to their physical, medical, dietary, financial or hygiene needs. This could be someone not bathing a senior, failing to give them access to nutritious food, or not making sure they get the medicine or treatments they require. Some seniors suffer from self-neglect; this is where they do not take care of themselves or their living environment. This could include living in filthy conditions, not seeking needed medical treatments, having inadequate heating or cooling in the home, or refusing to eat.

Abusers can be anyone  family members, caretakers or strangers on the internet. There are many types of abuse, and I have only covered some of the most common. If you think someone is being abused or neglected, make the call.

Signs that someone could be being abused include unexplained injuries, sudden change in personality or social withdrawal, poor hygiene or an unexplained change in financial situation. All suspected cases of abuse or neglect should be reported. If it is an emergency, call 911 or your local police department. If you suspect someone is being abused, please call the Abuse and Neglect Hotline, 1 (800) 392-0210 or report it online if it is not an emergency.

Everyone deserves to have their story told, and they deserve it to have a happy ending.

If you have questions about Medicare or other senior issues, please call Aging Matters at 1 (800) 392-8771.