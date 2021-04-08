Missing a tooth is more than cosmetic. Here are some options.

Tooth loss is an inevitable part of aging. We can brush, floss, eat correctly, do everything right, and still succumb to the loss of a tooth. In some cases, the loss of a tooth can go unnoticed and the person can accommodate just fine. However, teeth can be compared to stones in an archway. If a strategic keystone is removed, the archway can collapse and the entire structure compromised.

Our molars, the bigger teeth in the back of the mouth, have strong foundations with multiple roots. They help withstand and create the strong chewing forces. The front teeth help us bite into food, and typically have single roots. The front teeth dont need the foundation to withstand the heavy bite forces. The back teeth protect the smaller roots supporting the front teeth from the heavy load of chewing.

Losing one or more of the posterior teeth puts stress on the remaining teeth, aging them prematurely. Front teeth with missing posterior teeth have difficulty supporting fillings and often become loose. It can be much more difficult to maintain healthy teeth in a bite that is not intact.

Missing teeth can be replaced a number of ways. The ideal replacement should restore the function of the missing tooth without compromising the health of the remaining teeth. Dental implants are considered the best approach to replacing a missing tooth. An implant is a titanium or ceramic fixture integrated into the bone so that a tooth can be restored. Implants are highly successful and restore the function of a tooth without compromising adjacent teeth. Implants can also be useful to replace multiple teeth and to stabilize or retain dentures.

Implants are not the only option to replace teeth. Other means involve bridges and dentures. Your dentist can evaluate your dental health and provide the advantages, disadvantages and details that go along with each option.

For many of us, missing a tooth may be inevitable. Replacing structure and function will protect the health of the remaining teeth and allow for a lifetime of healthy eating and smiling.