Prayer 4-4-21

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/4/21 meeting4Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from April 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Jackson welcomes home Colton Friese following October accidentColton Friese, 20, rides in a parade in his honor Friday evening at Jackson City Park accompanied by fire engines from Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Gordonville and many well-wishers. Friese was critically injured in a multiple-vehicle accident Oct....
Election set Tuesday, with low turnout expectedCape Girardeau County clerk and election authority Kara Clark Summers predicts a 12-to-14% turnout for Tuesday's municipal election, which features 11 candidates running for four open seats on the county's public health center trustees board plus...
Jefferson Elementary civic center, pool project updateBid day for the revised $11.3 million civic center project at Jefferson Elementary, including an estimated $5.4 million aquatics center, is expected late this month or "probably in May," said Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass...
Three suffer minor injuries in accidentThree people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. According to patrolman Will Sammut, at approximately 3:53 p.m., one vehicle heading nort failed...
Many issues on ballot for voters in Scott CountyBENTON, Mo. -- Races for the April 6 general municipal election have been established and awaiting voter approval as several cities and school, fire and ambulance districts have issues on the upcoming ballot. Miner Miner voters must choose one of...
Townships, road districts in Stoddard County have several decisions on ballotVoters in Stoddard County will have a number of township and road district board members to elect on April 6. Essex Special Road District, Liberty Township, Duck Creek Township, New Lisbon Township and Road District, Castor Township and Public Water...
Cape Girardeau City Council agendaCape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Recognition of Jane Reisenbichler for retirement from the City of Cape Girardeau. n Beautiful...
Jackson Baord of Aldermen agenda 4/5/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Presentation n Presentation of the Salty Dog Award to Karen Bollinger by members of S.A.L.T. Public hearings n Hearing to consider the rezoning of a 10.85-acre tract of...
Jobs going unfilled in Cape Girardeau city government3Citing a story written last week by Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz on unfilled jobs in the fast-food industry, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox indicates the problem of employment vacancies is also being seen at City Hall. Fox said...
Jackson student Peyton Klund collects, donates sports equipmentJackson High freshman Peyton Klund, 15, donated more than 59 pieces of sports equipment he collected with the help of the community to the Jackson Teen Challenge on Thursday. "I just wanted to give kids the opportunity that I had when I was little...
Broadway Theatre fire under investigation for arson, local not-for-profit still hopes to renovate5The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating Wednesday's fire at the former Broadway Theatre building as a possible case of arson. Despite the damage, a local not-for-profit still hopes to be able preserve and renovate the theater....
Chainsaw artist carves piece for Easter display3MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Who knew a carving of praying hands could be so big? When Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce president Becky Wiginton asked Bob Weston for a small carving to include in this weekend's Stations of the Cross in Marble Hill, she...
Cape County commissioners approve bid for new pipingCape Girardeau County commissioners at Thursday's meeting approved a bid for piping to replace an existing cross-road culvert pipe. Commissioners chose Gateway Steel Pipe of O'Fallon, Illinois, with a bid of $11,050. The piping will replace an...
Cape police officer recognized by VA for crisis interventionCape Girardeau police officer Matt McAlister was presented with an ICARE award from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for his outstanding service as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) trained officer. McAlister was...
Boil-water advisory issued for portion of Scott City1A precautionary boil-water order has been issued for a portion of Scott City. The affected area is east of Pennington Street to 12th Street and on the south side of Main Street to Ash Street. The advisory was issued Thursday morning.
Graham, Turnbow vying for Sikeston mayor positionSIKESTON, Mo. -- On Tuesday, Sikeston voters will take to the polls and elect a new mayor. Current mayor Steven Burch has reached his term limit, and John Graham and Greg Turnbow will be vying for the position. The following is a question and answer...
Sikeston Ward 2 voters to choose between Baker, Owens for council spotSIKESTON, Mo. -- On Tuesday, Sikeston voters will take to the polls and elect a new city councilman for Ward 2. Current Ward 2 Councilman Gerald Settles has reached his term limit and Charles "Vest" Baker and Pershard Owens will be vying for the...
Proposed sales tax for South Scott County Ambulance District would help keep good service, lower property taxes1SIKESTON, Mo. -- For more than 30 years., the South Scott County Ambulance District has been operating under the same property tax rate. But officials are hoping to change that with a new sales tax proposal that will reduce property taxes....
Crews battle fire at former Broadway Theatre6Multiple fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday evening at the former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief Brad Dillow, at approximately 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of...
Update: Fire damages former Broadway Theatre1Multiple fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday evening at the former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department news release, at approximately 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of smoke at the...
Long-drive contest to raise cancer fundsWalks With Nate will be hosting an event Thursday to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive, so named because of cancer patients...
Two men assist Cape police in catching assault suspect6Two men assisted Cape Girardeau police with apprehending a suspect accused of assaulting a woman on Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail near the 1300 block of Mount Auburn Road. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, a woman was jogging on the trail at...
Morris is named permanent Cape fire chief; Kangas is promoted3The City of Cape Girardeau has announced the appointment of department heads to lead the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and the city's development services department, effective immediately. Randy Morris Jr., 38, has served as interim chief of the...
Cape Central High School Senior Sign DeliveryTeachers delivered senior signs to those students set to graduate in May on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The social studies department joined forces to deliver to a group of about 30 students. Some students weren't presently home, but they placed the...
Southeast track-and-field athlete arrested, charged with first-degree rape2A Southeast Missouri State University track-and-field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. Michael J. Jenkins, 19, of St. Louis is accused of raping a woman...
Job fair has many openings, few applicants for positions40The good news for job seekers attending the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Project C.A.P.E. job fair last week was there were many job openings for them to choose from. The bad news for potential employers at the job fair was there were...
Rice producer planning processing plantA Cape Girardeau rice producer has acquired 12 acres of industrial property along Nash Road with the intent of building a rice processing plant for his crop, as well as the crops of other rice farmers in the region. Sam Schneider, founder and owner...
Floral shop co-owned by Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper coming to former Biergarten location on BroadwayChaffee, Missouri-based D Duncan Floristry & Boutique has purchased the former Broadway Biergarten location at 818 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The boutique's co-owners, Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper, plan to remodel the building this spring and...
