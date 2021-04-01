For release immediately, with photo

April 1, 2021

VOLKERDING FINANCIAL REPRESENTAIVE OF THE MONTH

Ken Volkerding of Jackson, a financial reprenstative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Finanical, was financial reprenstative of the month in the Missouri East Region for the month of March.

Volkerding joined Modern Woodmen in November 2004. Modern Woodmen is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to 744,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Ken at 573-382-5306 or Regional Office at 573-701-0163.

END