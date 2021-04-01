For release immediately, with photo

April 1, 2021

DARBY RECEIVES LIFE APPLICATIONS LEADER AWARD

Kelly Darby of Jackson, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was Life Application Leader in the Missouri East Region in March.

Darby has been with Modern Woodmen since November 2010. Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to 744,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Kelly at 573-986-1781 or call the Regional Office at 573-701-0163.

