April 1, 2021

DARBY RECEIVES LIFE LEADER AWARD

Kelly Darby of Jackson, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was Life Leader in the Missouri East Region for the month of March.

Darby joined Modern Woodmen in November 2010. Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to 744,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Kelly at 573-986-1781 or call the regional office at 573-701-0163.

