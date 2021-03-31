Editorial: Civic Clubs make a difference through charity, civic engagement

-
Column (3/30/21)There are better options than assisted suicide, abortion"Do people know they can come to me for help when they are in need?" It's a question New York's Cardinal Timothy Dolan poses in a new pastoral letter, "Fostering a Culture of Life as a People of Hope." He suggests we all ask it and think seriously...
Editorial (3/29/21)Jackson student's bicentennial poster recognizedA junior at Jackson High School was recently recognized for her work in a statewide poster contest to commemorate Missouris bicentennial. Mia Foote was joined by local and state dignitaries along with her family last week as the poster was...
Column (3/29/21)Stop the steal, for real this timeWell, the principled stand Democrats took against Congress trying to overturn duly certified elections lasted all of a month or two. After rightly excoriating their Republican colleagues for challenging on Jan. 6 presidential results certified by...
Cape's Shad Burner played role in state COVID vaccination rolloutMissouri appears to be heading in a good direction with COVID-19. In November the state's virus positivity rate was 22%, but this week the number dropped to 4%. More and more individuals are receiving the vaccine, and supply is on the uptick. The...
Rush lives on -- A threnody for my mentorEditor's note: The following column originally appeared at americanmind.org, a publication of The Claremont Institute. There's a long-running joke in the Limbaugh family about meeting someone new. When we introduce ourselves to someone using our...
Biden, not Trump, driving border crisisSecretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas summed up our border crisis in a statement he released March 16: "We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years." According to The Wall Street...
For Democrats, filibuster is only a malevolent tool when Republicans wield itI get the idea of curses or bad karma. The house where a triple murder took place is going to sell for less than the one next door no matter how much you scrub the stains. I wouldn't want to use Hannibal Lecter's dishware no matter how much you...
Column (3/26/21)China continues to show its contempt for the U.S.Last week in Anchorage, Alaska, Chinese diplomats dressed down Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Both seem stunned by the broadsides. Not since newly elected President John Kennedy was humiliated at the...
Column (3/26/21)History tells us that wealth taxes don't workWith Democrats now in control of the House, Senate and White House, many of the most significant policy battles of the next two years will be determined by intraparty fights within the Democratic Party's various factions. Although not a moderate in...
Editorial (3/26/21)Hahses recognized as Friends of the UniversityThe Southeast Missouri University Foundation recently announced that Dwain and Susan Hahs will receive the 2021 Friends of the University Award, the highest honor bestowed by the university foundation. Dwain has been Jackson's mayor since 2015...
Editorial (3/26/21)Palm Sunday and the start of Holy WeekThis weekend marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final Sunday of Lent otherwise known as Palm Sunday. Scripture tells us Jesus entered Jerusalem on this day, riding a colt as observers greeted Him with palm branches shouting, "Hosanna! Blessed is...
Column (3/24/21)In the Atlanta shooting, the narrative trumps factsAt least it's permissible to question the conclusions of federal law enforcement again. During the Russia investigation and afterward, officials like FBI Director Christopher Wray were put on a pedestal by Democrats and the media. Now, Wray has...
Editorial (3/19/21)Old Town Cape open house will feature 16 commercial propertiesOld Town Cape will host an open house event in the coming week to spotlight vacant commercial properties in the downtown Cape Girardeau area that the organization hopes to see filled. The event is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and features 16...
Editorial (3/17/21)Jackson Chamber recognizes individuals, organizationsThe format of this year's Jackson Chamber of Commerce banquet was a bit different from previous years, but the celebration was just as important. Instead of a banquet-style awards program, the chamber recognized business leaders, volunteers and...
Editorial (3/15/21)Well-deserved retirement for longtime lawman David JamesChief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office retired in March after an impressive 38 years of service. James successfully rose through the ranks beginning in 1982 as a volunteer. During his tenure, he held the positions...
Editorial (3/12/21)Celebrating Missouri's bicentennial year of statehoodThis year marks Missouri's bicentennial -- 200 years of statehood. The official anniversary is Aug. 10. Gary R. Kremer wrote a guest column for the Southeast Missourian in December and noted the State Historical Society is planning commemorations....
Letter (3/11/21)Thanks for supporting MLK service eventsBy Debra Mitchell-Braxton On behalf of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of those who donated items as part of the National Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive....
Editorial (3/8/21)Old Town Cape launches celebration campaignLast year, Old Town Cape had a big decision to make about their annual fundraiser, the Charles L. Hutson Dinner Auction. They successfully created a multifaceted approach, offering attendees both in-person and virtual options in order to raise the...
Editorial: Civic Clubs make a difference through charity, civic engagement
Our local service clubs don't get a lot of attention. Most quietly go about their efforts, raising funds for important projects or scholarships and providing educational opportunities for members to become better and more informed citizens. These organizations play an important role in the community.
In recent weeks, hundreds gathered at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau for the Noon Optimist Chili Day and the Lions Club Pancake Day.
The Optimist Club raised $18,000 to $20,000, according to Cape Girardeau Mayor and Optimist member Bob Fox. The total raised was about the same as previous years, he said. The big difference was in how food was delivered. With many conscious of COVID-19 precautions, more individuals chose the drive-through and take-out options as opposed to dining in. The Optimist Club focuses their charitable efforts around youth activities and has supported community projects like Melaina's Magical Playland and the skate park.
The Lions Club hosted their 83rd annual Pancake Day on March 17. About $33,000 was raised from the event with approximately 3,500 meals served, according to Lion Club member Brandon Cooper, who added that sales were so strong the group used all 900 pounds of sausage on hand and nearly ran out of pancake batter. The Lions raise funds for local children's charities associated with eyesight and diabetes. Like the Optimist Club, the drive-through option was very popular this year -- something the club will likely continue post-pandemic.
There are many other service clubs in the area, each doing equally important work in the community through philanthropic efforts and general civic engagement. If you're a member of one of these clubs, we salute you. Thank you for getting involved in your community. Thank you for serving. Your organizations make a difference.
