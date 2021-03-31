Prayer 3-31-21

More to explore
Cape city manager search acceleratesCape Girardeau City Council met via Zoom on Monday with seven semi-finalists for the city manager job being vacated in June by the retiring Scott Meyer. Fifty-six people made application by the city's Feb. 28 deadline, Mayor Bob Fox said. Meyer will...
Second-dose vaccine clinic set for todayThose who received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Missouri National Guard clinic March 1 will receive their second dose today. The Guard, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and local partners are hosting the vaccine clinic from 9 a.m....
Detour: Spanish Street project underwayA construction crew begins work Tuesday on the sidewalks of Independence Street between Spanish Street and Main Street as part of the Spanish Street improvement project in Cape Girardeau. The project will improve areas on or near Spanish Street by...
SEMO's public radio KRCU makes frequency change in Carter CountyKRCU, Southeast Missouri State University's public radio station, heard in Cape Girardeau at 90.9 FM, can also be heard beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday on KDMC 88.7 FM in Ellsinore, Missouri. KRCU general manager Dan Woods said the university will drop...
Morris is named permanent Cape fire chief; Kangas is promotedThe City of Cape Girardeau has announced the appointment of department heads to lead the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and the city's development services department, effective immediately. Randy Morris Jr., 38, has served as interim chief of the...
Cape County collector presents commissioners with annual settlement1Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Ghoulson presented her office's annual settlement and a report of unpaid taxes to county commissioners at Monday's meeting. According to the settlement, a grand total of $83,275,783.81 was charged in personal...
Coronavirus vaccine plan enters Phase 21As the State of Missouri entered Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, nearly 1 million Missourians became eligible to receive the vaccine. A release from Gov. Mike Parson indicated 880,000 of the state's residents are now eligible for...
Southeast track-and-field athlete arrested, charged with first-degree rape2A Southeast Missouri State University track-and-field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. Michael J. Jenkins, 19, of St. Louis is accused of raping a woman...
Petition drive fails; Cape managed deer hunt is a 'go' for fall20Organizers of a drive to force a referendum on the City Council-approved 2021 managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau were unsuccessful in raising the requisite number of signatures. "We couldn't get the numbers we needed, we didn't have enough time and...
Cape Girardeau woman recalls connection to Reagan legacyForty years ago Tuesday, the 40th president of the United States was shot and seriously wounded outside a Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C. Three other men were also hit with gunfire from a .22-caliber revolver wielded by John Hinckley Jr. Hinckley...
Cape junior high robotics team advances to world championshipThe Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School robotics team, TigerTech, qualified for the Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship after winning the Design Award this past weekend at the Missouri Middle School VEX State Championship. "We're still...
Spring brings 'Singin'' at Notre DameNotre Dame Regional High School students will perform "Singin' in the Rain" as their spring musical. The play, to be produced April 8 through 11, is "filled with romance and nostalgia, a delightful treat for all ages that features some of the...
Area courts move to next phase of pandemic precautionsA new administrative order will ease some of the COVID-19 precautions at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse as court officials prepare to resume jury trials later this spring. The order, issued Monday by 32nd Circuit Court Presiding Judge Scott...
Man sentenced in connection with February body discoveryA man charged with abandonment of a corpse in early February in Cape Girardeau pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison. According to court documents, Matthew Morris, 22, of Gideon, Missouri who was arrested in connection to the...
Ninth annual Stand Up For Life event scheduled for April 18SEMO Lifesavers is hosting its ninth annual Stand Up For Life event from 2 to 3 p.m. April 18. The event will be held at the corner of William Street and Silver Springs Road, and parking will be available in the parking lot of the former Toys R Us,...
Postal Service delays blamed for Cape utility bills slow delivery5The water/sewer/trash combined bill from the City of Cape Girardeau, handled by a third-party vendor, continues to arrive late to some residents. "We're being told there is a backup at the U.S. Postal Service hub in Memphis," city clerk Gayle Conrad...
Job fair has many openings, few applicants for positions40The good news for job seekers attending the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Project C.A.P.E. job fair last week was there were many job openings for them to choose from. The bad news for potential employers at the job fair was there were...
Rice producer planning processing plantA Cape Girardeau rice producer has acquired 12 acres of industrial property along Nash Road with the intent of building a rice processing plant for his crop, as well as the crops of other rice farmers in the region. Sam Schneider, founder and owner...
Floral shop co-owned by Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper coming to former Biergarten location on BroadwayChaffee, Missouri-based D Duncan Floristry & Boutique has purchased the former Broadway Biergarten location at 818 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The boutique's co-owners, Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper, plan to remodel the building this spring and...
SEMO still plans for pre-COVID classroom environment in fall2Class registration opens April 5 for the Fall 2021 semester at Southeast Missouri State University and university administration officials said "classroom capacities" will be set at pre-pandemic levels. Southeast provost Mike Godard, the...
Missouri bicentennial: St. Louis Browns come to Cape in WWII1This is the 12th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
Man arrested in connection with March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau4A man was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with a March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police located Jacob Dylan Jungers, 29, of High Ridge just before midnight Wednesday walking near...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/29/21 meeting1Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 25 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Most read 3/26/21Fast-food franchises face employment crunch now48A sign taped to the drive-through menu kiosk at the Cape Girardeau Zaxby's restaurant is a visible indication of an industry-wide problem -- there are plenty of jobs but not enough workers. The sign states the restaurant, which closed last week,...
Most read 3/26/21Crispito Day Ole: Cape Girardeau public school students love popular Tex-Mex food entreeDana McClard, food service manager for the Cape Girardeau School District, said few people appear to be neutral on a frequent menu item served district-wide for at least the last two decades. "The sauce and the flavor, it's perfecto," said Alma...
Most read 3/25/21Breaking Bonds addiction recovery program launches in JacksonBrandon Murphy, the director of Breaking Bonds Ministries (BBM), Jackson chapter, knows all too well about the vise-like grip of addiction, having been caught up in opioids and prescription pills for 16 years before initially reaching out for help...
Most read 3/25/21Former Cape officer arrested for alleged domestic violence6A former Cape Girardeau police officer is in custody for an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred outside of city limits. According to a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department was made aware of the arrest of Kelvin D....