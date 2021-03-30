Out of the past: March 30

1996

Cape Girardeau County will submit three sites to the Missouri Division of Youth Services for a proposed juvenile detention center; deadline for submissions is Sunday; the state plans to build two facilities in the region, one on the east side and one on the west; the site in Klaus Park originally proposed to house the center has drawn protests from surrounding homeowners; in addition to Klaus Park, a five-acre site at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is being proposed, as is a five-acre site on South Sprigg Street about a block south of the Southern Expressway or old Highway 74.

A total of 523 children participate in the annual Easter egg hunt at Capaha Park, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.

1971

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A seven-room, two-story dwelling on the east side of Lake Tywappity is destroyed by fire early in the morning; Chaffee firefighter Bill Hagan receives first-degree burns on his face, left arm and right hand battling the blaze at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Faulkner; the structure was new, and the Faulkners had resided there since December.

Little River Drainage District has ceased spraying a powerful brush killer in three Southeast Missouri counties following State Water Pollution Control Board warnings the spray is toxic to water life; fish in streams in Cape Girardeau, Stoddard and New Madrid counties were being killed by the spray, a combination of two herbicides and fuel oil.

1946

TOKYO -- Ryochi Shimode, former civilian guard at Kamioka Prison Camp No. 1 near Nagoya, is charged with "brutally kicking, beating and burning with an ignited substance" Allied prisoners; victims listed in the charges include Cpl. Jack Warren of Cape Girardeau, who is a member of the Army's staff at its district recruiting office here; his former home was in St. Louis.

Clarence A. Rhyne, 31, former soldier, was drowned yesterday afternoon, when he fell from a narrow gang plank connecting a Cape Girardeau Sand Co. boat, on which he was employed, and the shore; the body hasn't been recovered.

1921

Professor J.C. Logan of the Agriculture Department at Southeast Missouri Teachers College here estimates 90% of the expected fruit crop in this area was ruined by the cold snap of the last two days; pears, apricots, plums and cherries were almost all killed Sunday night, while a large percentage of the peach crop was severely damaged; Monday night's freeze finished what had survived the previous night, he explains.

William Shivelbine yesterday sold the store building at the corner of Main and Themis streets to Morris Samuels, Main Street merchant, for $10,500; the property immediately in the rear of the store building, now used as a rooming house, was included in the bargain; Samuels will sell what stock he has on hand and will restock the new store with a complete line of women's and men's furnishings.

