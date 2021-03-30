Smith wrong on COVID relief

-
Column (3/30/21)There are better options than assisted suicide, abortion"Do people know they can come to me for help when they are in need?" It's a question New York's Cardinal Timothy Dolan poses in a new pastoral letter, "Fostering a Culture of Life as a People of Hope." He suggests we all ask it and think seriously...
-
-
Editorial (3/29/21)Jackson student's bicentennial poster recognizedA junior at Jackson High School was recently recognized for her work in a statewide poster contest to commemorate Missouris bicentennial. Mia Foote was joined by local and state dignitaries along with her family last week as the poster was...
-
Column (3/29/21)Stop the steal, for real this timeWell, the principled stand Democrats took against Congress trying to overturn duly certified elections lasted all of a month or two. After rightly excoriating their Republican colleagues for challenging on Jan. 6 presidential results certified by...
-
Cape's Shad Burner played role in state COVID vaccination rolloutMissouri appears to be heading in a good direction with COVID-19. In November the state's virus positivity rate was 22%, but this week the number dropped to 4%. More and more individuals are receiving the vaccine, and supply is on the uptick. The...
-
Rush lives on -- A threnody for my mentorEditor's note: The following column originally appeared at americanmind.org, a publication of The Claremont Institute. There's a long-running joke in the Limbaugh family about meeting someone new. When we introduce ourselves to someone using our...
-
Biden, not Trump, driving border crisisSecretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas summed up our border crisis in a statement he released March 16: "We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years." According to The Wall Street...
-
For Democrats, filibuster is only a malevolent tool when Republicans wield itI get the idea of curses or bad karma. The house where a triple murder took place is going to sell for less than the one next door no matter how much you scrub the stains. I wouldn't want to use Hannibal Lecter's dishware no matter how much you...
-
Column (3/26/21)China continues to show its contempt for the U.S.Last week in Anchorage, Alaska, Chinese diplomats dressed down Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Both seem stunned by the broadsides. Not since newly elected President John Kennedy was humiliated at the...
-
Column (3/26/21)History tells us that wealth taxes don't workWith Democrats now in control of the House, Senate and White House, many of the most significant policy battles of the next two years will be determined by intraparty fights within the Democratic Party's various factions. Although not a moderate in...
-
Editorial (3/26/21)Hahses recognized as Friends of the UniversityThe Southeast Missouri University Foundation recently announced that Dwain and Susan Hahs will receive the 2021 Friends of the University Award, the highest honor bestowed by the university foundation. Dwain has been Jackson's mayor since 2015...
-
Editorial (3/26/21)Palm Sunday and the start of Holy WeekThis weekend marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final Sunday of Lent otherwise known as Palm Sunday. Scripture tells us Jesus entered Jerusalem on this day, riding a colt as observers greeted Him with palm branches shouting, "Hosanna! Blessed is...
-
-
-
Column (3/24/21)In the Atlanta shooting, the narrative trumps factsAt least it's permissible to question the conclusions of federal law enforcement again. During the Russia investigation and afterward, officials like FBI Director Christopher Wray were put on a pedestal by Democrats and the media. Now, Wray has...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/19/21)Old Town Cape open house will feature 16 commercial propertiesOld Town Cape will host an open house event in the coming week to spotlight vacant commercial properties in the downtown Cape Girardeau area that the organization hopes to see filled. The event is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and features 16...
-
Editorial (3/17/21)Jackson Chamber recognizes individuals, organizationsThe format of this year's Jackson Chamber of Commerce banquet was a bit different from previous years, but the celebration was just as important. Instead of a banquet-style awards program, the chamber recognized business leaders, volunteers and...
-
Editorial (3/15/21)Well-deserved retirement for longtime lawman David JamesChief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office retired in March after an impressive 38 years of service. James successfully rose through the ranks beginning in 1982 as a volunteer. During his tenure, he held the positions...
-
Editorial (3/12/21)Celebrating Missouri's bicentennial year of statehoodThis year marks Missouri's bicentennial -- 200 years of statehood. The official anniversary is Aug. 10. Gary R. Kremer wrote a guest column for the Southeast Missourian in December and noted the State Historical Society is planning commemorations....
-
Letter (3/11/21)Thanks for supporting MLK service eventsBy Debra Mitchell-Braxton On behalf of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of those who donated items as part of the National Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive....
-
-
-
-
Editorial (3/8/21)Old Town Cape launches celebration campaignLast year, Old Town Cape had a big decision to make about their annual fundraiser, the Charles L. Hutson Dinner Auction. They successfully created a multifaceted approach, offering attendees both in-person and virtual options in order to raise the...
-
Smith wrong on COVID relief
This letter is written in regard to Rep. Jason Smith's negative, unsubstantiated comments on the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief legislation.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will positively affect every one of Smith's constituents. There is money for schools, rural hospitals, rental property owners, renters, small businesses, the arts, the unemployed, child nutrition programs, farmers, parents, and especially the working class that he is attempting very poorly to gaslight into believing that the GOP suddenly supports. This law was passed without one single Republican vote and is very popular with a greater than 70% approval among all demographics.
The 40-year-old "trickle down economics" schemes and tax cuts for the wealthy that the GOP push have failed, especially in poor, rural areas like the Republican-dominated MO-8th Congressional District. We need our government to work for all of us, not just the special interests that fill the coffers of politicians' war chests. Smith is out of touch and lacks basic leadership skills. He refuses to hold town hall meetings with his constituents, keeps people divided with social issues (i.e. God, guns, abortion), and complains incessantly without offering any solutions. People in his district need to stop voting against their own interests.
RICK VANDEVEN, Chaffee