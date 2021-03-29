Jackson student's bicentennial poster recognized

Editorial

A junior at Jackson High School was recently recognized for her work in a statewide poster contest to commemorate Missouris bicentennial.

Mia Foote was joined by local and state dignitaries along with her family last week as the poster was unveiled in the Jackson High School library. The entry was among the top four in the state with the theme Sharing Missouris Stories: Past, Present and Future.

I am very thankful for all the people that have been recognizing [the poster] and its such a neat experience to be able to be recognized for my art and my work, Foote said.

The poster depicts a young girl reading books by past Missourians and features fellow Missourians Josephine Baker and Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Micheal Sweeney, bicentennial coordinator with the State Historical Society of Missouri, said there were 231 submissions for the contest, which was open to Missouri students in grades three through 12.

Its good to see young people engaged in commemorating Missouris bicentennial, and were proud a local student advanced this far in the contest. Mia Footes artistic work is impressive. If you didnt see the photo of her poster in the Southeast Missourian, you can see it here. Its well done and provides an interesting snapshot of the Show Me State.