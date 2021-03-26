Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week

-
Column (3/26/21)China continues to show its contempt for the U.S.Last week in Anchorage, Alaska, Chinese diplomats dressed down Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Both seem stunned by the broadsides. Not since newly elected President John Kennedy was humiliated at the...
Column (3/26/21)History tells us that wealth taxes don't workWith Democrats now in control of the House, Senate and White House, many of the most significant policy battles of the next two years will be determined by intraparty fights within the Democratic Party's various factions. Although not a moderate in...
Editorial (3/26/21)Hahses recognized as Friends of the UniversityThe Southeast Missouri University Foundation recently announced that Dwain and Susan Hahs will receive the 2021 Friends of the University Award, the highest honor bestowed by the university foundation. Dwain has been Jackson's mayor since 2015...
Column (3/24/21)In the Atlanta shooting, the narrative trumps factsAt least it's permissible to question the conclusions of federal law enforcement again. During the Russia investigation and afterward, officials like FBI Director Christopher Wray were put on a pedestal by Democrats and the media. Now, Wray has...
Column (3/20/21)Why is our military choosing new enemies?The U.S. military has turned its wrath inward on Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed his "revulsion" after Carlson questioned the role of women in combat. Keeping women mostly out of combat had been the U.S....
Column (3/20/21)GOP's sudden embrace of earmarks is worrisomeA decade ago, one of the first things Republicans did after taking back the House of Representatives was get rid of earmarks. For those of you who don't recall, "earmark" is the term of art for when members of Congress bring home the bacon to their...
Editorial (3/19/21)Old Town Cape open house will feature 16 commercial propertiesOld Town Cape will host an open house event in the coming week to spotlight vacant commercial properties in the downtown Cape Girardeau area that the organization hopes to see filled. The event is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and features 16...
Column (3/18/21)Smith says $1.9 trillion spending bill a blue state bailoutHours following the House vote that sent a $1.9 trillion spending bill to President Joe Biden's desk, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith was primed to issue his opposition on what he called the "wrong plan at the wrong time for all the wrong reasons." "First...
Editorial (3/17/21)Jackson Chamber recognizes individuals, organizationsThe format of this year's Jackson Chamber of Commerce banquet was a bit different from previous years, but the celebration was just as important. Instead of a banquet-style awards program, the chamber recognized business leaders, volunteers and...
Column (3/17/21)Hyde amendment, yes. Shalanda Young, noThe Office of Management and Budget is the largest office in the executive branch of the federal government. First and foremost, the OMB prepares the federal budget proposal that the president sends up to Congress. Given we're talking about the...
Editorial (3/15/21)Well-deserved retirement for longtime lawman David JamesChief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office retired in March after an impressive 38 years of service. James successfully rose through the ranks beginning in 1982 as a volunteer. During his tenure, he held the positions...
Editorial (3/12/21)Celebrating Missouri's bicentennial year of statehoodThis year marks Missouri's bicentennial -- 200 years of statehood. The official anniversary is Aug. 10. Gary R. Kremer wrote a guest column for the Southeast Missourian in December and noted the State Historical Society is planning commemorations....
Letter (3/11/21)Thanks for supporting MLK service eventsBy Debra Mitchell-Braxton On behalf of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of those who donated items as part of the National Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive....
Editorial (3/8/21)Old Town Cape launches celebration campaignLast year, Old Town Cape had a big decision to make about their annual fundraiser, the Charles L. Hutson Dinner Auction. They successfully created a multifaceted approach, offering attendees both in-person and virtual options in order to raise the...
Editorial (3/5/21)Editorial: Redhawks ready for home opener in a strange spring seasonIt's not uncommon for the Southeast Missouri State University football team to hit the field each spring. But until this year, doing so was for intrasquad scrimmages only and not regular season competition. Due to COVID-19, the fall schedule, other...
Editorial (3/3/21)Editorial: Proposed transitional housing facility poised to make a differenceCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri is raising money to develop a residential transitional housing facility in downtown Cape Girardeau for homeless pregnant women. Referred to as LifeHouse-Cape Girardeau, the project is based on a similar $4...
Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week
This weekend marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final Sunday of Lent otherwise known as Palm Sunday.
Scripture tells us Jesus entered Jerusalem on this day, riding a colt as observers greeted Him with palm branches shouting, "Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the king of Israel!"
Only days later, Jesus would be betrayed by his closest of friends and crucified on the cross of Calvary. But as Christians around the globe know and celebrate, the story did not end with the grave. Three days later, Jesus arose from the grave -- this being the eternal hope the Christian faith is based upon.
One year ago, Holy Week services became virtual experiences as the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic. We certainly didn't realize then the virus would be with us for the next year. Thankfully progress has been made, and this year many will be able to celebrate Holy Week services in church -- albeit with precautions in place.
Whether in person or virtual, we celebrate Easter not because of tradition but because of the transforming power of the Gospel. Hosanna, indeed.
