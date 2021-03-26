Prayer 3-26-21

More to explore
Crispito Day Ole: Cape Girardeau public school students love popular Tex-Mex food entreeDana McClard, food service manager for the Cape Girardeau School District, said few people appear to be neutral on a frequent menu item served district-wide for at least the last two decades. "The sauce and the flavor, it's perfecto," said Alma...
Fast-food franchises face employment crunch now3A sign taped to the drive-through menu kiosk at the Cape Girardeau Zaxby's restaurant is a visible indication of an industry-wide problem -- there are plenty of jobs but not enough workers. The sign states the restaurant, which closed last week,...
Groups discuss efforts to reduce recidivism in virtual meetingReducing recidivism is a phrase meaning cutting down the number of ex-offenders who decide to return to a life of crime. The Sikeston, Missouri-based Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium (MBRC) gathered a group of incarceration specialists Thursday...
Scott City concert this weekendThe Scott City School District honor choir will perform at a 1 p.m. Saturday 10th anniversary "comeback" concert at the performing arts theater inside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) building on the district's campus. Heather Helle,...
Poplar Bluff man guilty on drug chargesA federal jury has found a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man guilty on drug charges. Marcus Nelson, 39, faced charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in U.S. District Court in Cape...
Smith joins a call to probe Biden's border wall construction suspension37Southeast Missouris U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th Dist.) is one of 71 GOP members of Congress who this week requested the federal Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate the Biden administrations Inauguration Day suspension of wall...
Breaking Bonds addiction recovery program launches in JacksonBrandon Murphy, the director of Breaking Bonds Ministries (BBM), Jackson chapter, knows all too well about the vise-like grip of addiction, having been caught up in opioids and prescription pills for 16 years before initially reaching out for help...
2 Jackson Board of Aldermen incumbents face challengersJackson voters will be asked to fill four seats on the citys Board of Aldermen next month, one from each of the citys four wards. A pair of incumbent board members, Wanda Young of Ward I and David Hitt representing Ward II, are unopposed in...
Cape PD pays tribute to two officers killed 60 years ago2Cape Girardeau Police Department auxiliary Sgt. Herbert Goss and patrolman Donald Crittendon died 11 days apart 60 years ago from gunshot wounds sustained in a March 10, 1961, shootout. "The sacrifice these officers made is immeasurable," Sgt. Joey...
Former Cape officer arrested for alleged domestic violence4A former Cape Girardeau police officer is in custody for an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred outside of city limits. According to a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department was made aware of the arrest of Kelvin D....
Local band director recalls a lifetime of music1Dennis Nail remembers the first moment he fell in love with music. It was to the tune of "I Want to Hold Your Hand" the first song he'd ever heard by the Beatles. After basketball games his freshman year of high school in the early- to mid-1960s,...
Student photographer Anna Estes featured at Catapult Creative House"anywhere, anytime" is an exhibition of work by Arrow Photojournalist Anna Estes that aims to represent the present history of Cape Girardeau. Estes' artist statement read: "The changes in Southeast Missouri are thrilling; I love seeing and...
'Art is the place where we practice living': Missouri Poet John Gallaher featured as Nilsen Visiting WriterMissouri poet John Gallaher performed a virtual reading of a collection of his poems as a part of the Dorothy and Wedel Nilsen Visiting Writer Series Monday, March 15. The event is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri State University Press. Gallaher...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/25/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 22 meeting n Minutes from closed session of March 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
Route M in Scott County closed overnight for bridge removalRoute M in Scott County, between the Interstate 55 southbound on ramp and the I-55 northbound on ramp in Scott City, will be closed while contractor crews demolish the Business U.S. 61 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad. According to a Missouri...
Fallen Cape PD officer remembered 100 years after deathThe Cape Girardeau Police Department paid tribute to Good Hope Street night policeman Willis Martin who was killed on duty 100 years ago on Feb. 27, 1921. Martin's body was discovered by two men at approximately 7:30 a.m. Feb. 27, 1921, at Segal...
Jackson student honored for Missouri bicentennial poster design1Jackson High School junior Mia Foote was honored Tuesday for her poster design celebrating Missouri's bicentennial this year. Foote was joined in the school's library by guests from the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, State Historical Society of...
Cape public schools to stay masked for now; school board approves bus contract2The Cape Girardeau School District will maintain face coverings for students, faculty and staff despite the March 8 decision to rescind the mask mandate by the county's Public Health Center Board of Trustees. "I feel it is in our best interests to...
Dwain and Susan Hahs are named Friends of SEMO award recipients2Dwain and Susan Hahs were named the 2021 Friends of the University Award recipients, Southeast Missouri State University announced Tuesday. Dwain has been mayor of Jackson since 2015 and is a retired Bausch & Lomb executive in the U.S., Europe and...
Coming this Weekend: TigerBots Task-Testing TechnologyStudents of the TigerBots robotics club at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School and club supervisor and teacher Julianna West, left, watch Tuesday as they test the robot they plan to take to the Missouri High School VEX State Championship this...
Missouri bicentennial: 'Frisco' railroad and its Chaffee connection2This is the 11th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment lineup announcedSIKESTON, Mo. The entertainment lineup is official for the 2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Rodeo chairman Jeremiah Quick announced the performers Friday afternoon at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds for the 69th annual event. The...
Educator, physician, business owner plan retirements12In my column this week, I want to acknowledge several imminent retirements -- that of a long-time educator, a local physician and a businesswoman whose retail career spanned nearly 40 years. Speaking at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce March...
Friends remember Grant Gillard as Jacksons pastor, inspiring3As the Rev. Karen Dumey approached the podium at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson on Sunday morning, she said there was a "somber" feeling in the church as a "stunned" congregation lined the pews. The Rev. Grant Gillard, Dumey's predecessor who...
Spanish Street project to begin soon in Cape Girardeau4The City of Cape Girardeau will launch a $1.6 million Spanish Street improvement project March 29, weather permitting, according to the city's transformation manager, Anna Kangas. The 15-week downtown project is divided into nine work zones,...
Local BBB office says don't post vaccination cards on social media2Whitney Quick speaks of a disturbing trend, particularly on Facebook, of people posting photos of their vaccination cards in their news feeds. "Everyone is doing it, unfortunately," said Quick, regional director of the Better Business Bureau of...
Vaccine clinics have unfilled appointments24SoutheastHEALTH will host a COVID-19 first dose vaccination clinic Friday, in Cape Girardeau and in Dexter, and some appointments remained unfilled as of Thursday. Individuals eligible for this clinic include health care workers, high-risk...